Kansas Defensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor in Week 8

Jayhawks defense returns only handful of starters from 2021 two-win season, has vastly improved secondary in 2022

The Kansas Jayhawks defense allowed over 200 yards of passing and rushing by opposing teams in 2021.

This season, the Jayhawks defense is still allowing almost 300 passing yards per contest (293.7) but has limited opposing teams to only 145.7 rushing yards per game.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland's Jayhawks return only a handful of starters from last year's two-win campaign, with sixth-year senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. leading a secondary that has proven to be much more productive in 2022.

It's important to note that cornerback Cobee Bryant, one of the star players for the Kansas defense this year, remains sidelined with an injury and has not practiced this week alongside quarterback Jalon Daniels leading up to this weekend's contest between the Bears and Jayhawks.

Earlier this week, we took a look at the Kansas Jayhawks football program as a whole while also focusing on some of the key offensive players to watch against Baylor.

With that in mind, let's take a quick look at some of the key defensive players to watch as Kansas battles Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the Bears in a week eight Big 12 showdown at McLane Stadium .

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Senior Kenny Logan Jr. led the Big 12 Conference with 113 tackles (79 solo) for Kansas in 2021. He also had seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one interception last season.

Thus far in 2022, Logan Jr. has garnered 53 total tackles (32 solo) with four pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss.

S O.J. Burroughs

Sophomore O.J. Burroughs had a phenomenal campaign in 2021, appearing in all 12 games (starting one) for Kansas while amassing 26 total tackles (22 solo), three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interception.

Thus far in 2022, Burroughs has racked up 25 total tackles (18 solo), two pass deflections and one interception.

DT Lonnie Phelps

Transfer redshirt junior Lonnie Phelps started his collegiate career with the Miami Redhawks in 2019 and 2020. He finished the 2020 season with eight tackles and two sacks and has been a starter for the Jayhawks since the start of the season.

Thus far in 2022, Phelps has amassed 29 total tackles (22 solo), six sacks and one pass deflection.

LB Rich Miller

Last season, junior linebacker Rich Miller appeared in 12 games while racking up 79 total tackles (57 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Thus far in 2022, Miller has tallied 56 total tackles (31 solo) and two tackles for loss.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.