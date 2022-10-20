ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas Defensive Players to Watch vs. Baylor in Week 8

By Denton Ramsey
Inside The Bears
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RmoI_0igfTNOG00

Jayhawks defense returns only handful of starters from 2021 two-win season, has vastly improved secondary in 2022

The Kansas Jayhawks defense allowed over 200 yards of passing and rushing by opposing teams in 2021.

This season, the Jayhawks defense is still allowing almost 300 passing yards per contest (293.7) but has limited opposing teams to only 145.7 rushing yards per game.

Defensive coordinator Brian Borland's Jayhawks return only a handful of starters from last year's two-win campaign, with sixth-year senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. leading a secondary that has proven to be much more productive in 2022.

It's important to note that cornerback Cobee Bryant, one of the star players for the Kansas defense this year, remains sidelined with an injury and has not practiced this week alongside quarterback Jalon Daniels leading up to this weekend's contest between the Bears and Jayhawks.

Earlier this week, we took a look at the Kansas Jayhawks football program as a whole while also focusing on some of the key offensive players to watch against Baylor.

With that in mind, let's take a quick look at some of the key defensive players to watch as Kansas battles Baylor coach Dave Aranda and the Bears in a week eight Big 12 showdown at McLane Stadium .

S Kenny Logan Jr.

Senior Kenny Logan Jr. led the Big 12 Conference with 113 tackles (79 solo) for Kansas in 2021. He also had seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and one interception last season.

Thus far in 2022, Logan Jr. has garnered 53 total tackles (32 solo) with four pass deflections, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one tackle for loss.

S O.J. Burroughs

Sophomore O.J. Burroughs had a phenomenal campaign in 2021, appearing in all 12 games (starting one) for Kansas while amassing 26 total tackles (22 solo), three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one interception.

Thus far in 2022, Burroughs has racked up 25 total tackles (18 solo), two pass deflections and one interception.

DT Lonnie Phelps

Transfer redshirt junior Lonnie Phelps started his collegiate career with the Miami Redhawks in 2019 and 2020. He finished the 2020 season with eight tackles and two sacks and has been a starter for the Jayhawks since the start of the season.

Thus far in 2022, Phelps has amassed 29 total tackles (22 solo), six sacks and one pass deflection.

LB Rich Miller

Last season, junior linebacker Rich Miller appeared in 12 games while racking up 79 total tackles (57 solo), five tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

Thus far in 2022, Miller has tallied 56 total tackles (31 solo) and two tackles for loss.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Baylor Bears? Click Here

Follow Inside the Bears on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnBaylor today! Click here To Listen.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything Lance Leipold said after Kansas football's road loss to Baylor

KU football dropped its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Baylor on the road 35-23. For the fourth time this season, KU fell behind by two scores before it even scored a point. The Jayhawks fell behind 14-0 before it tacked on a field goal. Things got worse for KU before the half, as Baylor extended its lead to 28-3 at the break. In the second half, KU scored 20 unanswered points as the team clawed its way back to within one score. A late touchdown from Baylor put the game out of reach for the Jayhawks, though.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Look: Kansas' Uniforms Are Going Viral Today

No matter the outcome, Kansas football is well-dressed for today's game. The Jayhawks are wearing their "Warhawks" uniforms at Baylor. They include powder blue jerseys and white helmets with the Warhawk logo and "bowtie K." KU is wearing its standard royal blue pants with the fresh tops and helmets. Take...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Kansas and Kansas State football face big challenges Saturday

Two big games in the Big 12 happen Saturday. The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Baylor. The Jayhawks are 5-2 while Baylor is 3-3. Kansas coach Lance Leipold says Baylor is a good program. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. You can hear the game on KVOE 1400 AM/96.9 FM with...
MANHATTAN, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
stadiumjourney.com

Kauffman Stadium – Kansas City Royals

Kauffman Stadium of the Kansas City Royals was built in 1973 and is celebrating 50 seasons in 2022. The home of greats such as George Brett, Bret Saberhagen, Bo Jackson, Salvador Perez and others shares a complex with Arrowhead Stadium and is a long Steve Balboni home run away from interstate access.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Two Kansas teens charged with theft of dozen of firearms

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas teens have been charged through criminal complaint in Kansas City, Kansas, on charges related to alleged firearms thefts, according to the United State's Attorney. Deldrick Bryant, 19, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Benjamin Custis, 19, are charged with two counts of burglary of a licensed...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe

A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
OLATHE, KS
Inside The Bears

Inside The Bears

Waco, TX
843
Followers
523
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/baylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy