All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The total number of shootings in Portland, Oregon, continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to...
Ex-middle school custodian pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
A man accused of 137 voyeurism counts pleaded guilty during a court appearance on Friday.
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
Gresham’s latest strategy to counter crime: roving cameras
A camera sits atop a thin wooden pole at the intersection of Southeast 223rd Avenue and Stark Street. No car in the vicinity escapes its eye. Gresham has high hopes for the camera – and three dozen more just like it. The city is banking on the surveillance cameras...
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
Man allegedly shot ex-wife’s house, led officials on chase
A man accused of firing shots into his ex-wife's Hazel Dell home Thursday night led deputies on a chase that crossed state lines, reaching speeds of 80 mph, authorities said.
Hazel Dell shooting suspect arrested after chase ends on Interstate Bridge
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting led to a chase that ended on the Interstate Bridge, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:45 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the Hazel Dell area when he heard four...
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and more
(Scott Olson/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Oct. 21 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter.
Beloved Dracula Halloween decoration stolen from Oregon porch
The life-sized Dracula was a family heirloom that she has placed outside her home every Halloween since her mother purchased it 20 years ago, Portland resident Sarah says.
Man killed, woman injured in Vancouver shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died and another was injured after a shooting happened in Vancouver on Thursday evening. At about 7 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon in the area of Mill Plain Boulevard and Chkalov Drive. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. His name has not yet been released.
Two Burglary Suspects Arrested in Nakia Fire Evacuation Zone
Two burglary suspects were arrested Thursday morning in the evacuation zone of the Nakia Creek Fire, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 7500 block of Northeast Lessard Road after a caller reported seeing two trespassers at their home via a surveillance camera. The home was located in a Zone 2 "get set" evacuation zone of the fire.
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County
Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Man indicted on 25 felony charges, including attempted murder
A Klamath Falls man facing a slew of felony charges appeared in court on Wednesday following his alleged crime spree earlier this month that ended with a Hillsboro police officer shooting him.
