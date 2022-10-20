Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers curses out Packers rookie after dropped pass (Video)
Aaron Rodgers chewed out one of his receivers after dropping a pass during Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders. If the Green Bay Packers needed another sign to trade for another wide receiver, Sunday was it. You have to believe that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was thinking that when he was hurling curse words on the field at rookie receiver Romeo Doubs after he dropped a pass.
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Packers: Updated NFC North standings don’t look great
The updated NFC North standings don’t look great for the Green Bay Packers. It may only be Week 7, but the Green Bay Packers‘ chances of retaining their NFC North crown are already hanging by a thread. Following their third straight defeat on Sunday, Green Bay finds itself...
The 49ers should be ashamed of this post-game stat
The San Francisco 49ers defense was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in their Week 7 matchup. The San Francisco 49ers were the story of the NFL towards the end of the week, after they acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Even though he arrived to the team this past Friday, the team still played him in their Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Chiefs expose 49ers as frauds in Week 7 blowout: Best memes and tweets
The Kansas City Chiefs took the San Francisco 49ers to the woodshed in Week 7’s blowout. The No. 1 defense in the league was no match for the Kansas City Chiefs offense, as Patrick Mahomes and the boys ran roughshod on Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey and the rest of the San Francisco 49ers.
