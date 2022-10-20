Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Oregon non-profits weigh in on potential statewide impact of proposed Portland camping ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — In just a few days, Mayor Ted Wheeler will bring several proposals related to the homeless crisis to Portland's city council. That includes a ban on unsanctioned camping, directing those campers to designated sites instead. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Portland community groups voice optimism and concern around...
KATU.com
Vancouver Fire responds to 'agitated person,' smoke coming from apartment
First responders evacuated an apartment building in Vancouver Friday evening after a fire broke out in one of the units. The initial emergency call was for someone in a possible mental health crisis at the Fox Point Apartments on NE 57th Avenue, so Vancouver Fire sent a single advanced life support fire engine to help police officers and AMR paramedics.
KATU.com
Portland community groups voice optimism and concerns around camping ban proposal
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler is bringing several proposals related to Portland's homeless crisis to the city council this week, including a ban on unsanctioned camping that would direct people to new, designated sites with better access to services. Before this announcement, the group We Heart Portland spent...
KATU.com
Everyday Heroes: Mom breaks the cycle of addiction to give back to family and community
Tamela Ivie has been through more than most in her life. The U.S. Navy veteran was once homeless, addicted to drugs, dealing with mental health struggles and barely surviving on the streets of Portland. But after getting clean, years of therapy, and finding support from groups like the Salvation Army,...
KATU.com
Local leaders, homeless advocates react to proposed unsanctioned camping ban in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Homeless advocates and elected officials are reacting to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s plan that looks to ban unsanctioned camping in the city. Some see it as a very positive move, but not without some concerns as well. Blanchet House Executive Director Scott Kerman said any...
KATU.com
Driver crashes into tree in Beaverton: 'Please don't drink and drive and race'
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man is facing DUII and reckless driving charges after he crashed into a tree in Beaverton early Friday morning while racing another driver, police said. The crash was reported on Southwest Jenkins Road near 158th Avenue. Officers say they arrived to find a Subaru WRX wrapped around a tree in the Costco parking lot.
KATU.com
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County
Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
KATU.com
Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital. CRIME MAP...
KATU.com
Driver dies after crash through airfield fence near Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver died Thursday night after rolling their vehicle off a road and crashing through an airfield fence at the Portland International Airport, police officials said. The crash was reported at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Northeast Marine Drive. Arriving officers say they...
KATU.com
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
KATU.com
Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
KATU.com
Person dies after shooting in SE Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died at a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the area.
KATU.com
Community meeting addresses Powell Boulevard safety
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people packed Cleveland High School’s auditorium Thursday night to hear real-time safety solutions from city and state transportation leaders. Many people want to make Powell Boulevard, or Highway 26, safer, especially around schools. One of the more emotional moments during the forum, where...
KATU.com
EF-0 tornado touches down east of Sandy near Cherryvale, tree blown over onto home
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Portland has confirmed a tornado touched down Saturday afternoon near Cherryvale and the Terra Villa neighborhood in Clackamas County. Did you see the hail or the tornado? Submit your pictures via our ChimeIn Portal. Officials say around 4:45 p.m.,...
KATU.com
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on Portland mayor's unsanctioned camping ban proposal
Oregon's three candidates for governor have all made the homeless crisis part of their campaign platforms. On Friday, Portland’s mayor released a plan that would ban unsanctioned camping in Portland. Unaffiliated Candidate Betsy Johnson, Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek all say they were briefed by the mayor...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: October 21-23
You only have two more weekends to scare yourself silly at ScareGrounds PDX! It's at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland every night through Halloween but closed Monday and Tuesday. In addition to three haunted houses, you can enjoy the rides, carnival games, activities and food at Oaks Park. Enjoy a free fireworks show on the waterfront starting at 7 Halloween night.
KATU.com
High school athletes ink first NIL deals
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
Comments / 0