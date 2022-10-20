ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Vancouver Fire responds to 'agitated person,' smoke coming from apartment

First responders evacuated an apartment building in Vancouver Friday evening after a fire broke out in one of the units. The initial emergency call was for someone in a possible mental health crisis at the Fox Point Apartments on NE 57th Avenue, so Vancouver Fire sent a single advanced life support fire engine to help police officers and AMR paramedics.
VANCOUVER, WA
Driver crashes into tree in Beaverton: 'Please don't drink and drive and race'

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A man is facing DUII and reckless driving charges after he crashed into a tree in Beaverton early Friday morning while racing another driver, police said. The crash was reported on Southwest Jenkins Road near 158th Avenue. Officers say they arrived to find a Subaru WRX wrapped around a tree in the Costco parking lot.
BEAVERTON, OR
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with pickup in Multnomah County

Crash investigators released more information on what led up to a collision Thursday that killed a 29-year-old motorcyclist in Multnomah County. The crash was reported at about 12:20 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 282nd Avenue and Orient Drive. Based on the initial investigation, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Man dead, woman shot in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver police are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon near Mill Plain and Chkalov. Police found a man dead and a woman with a gunshot wound to her hand. She was taken to the hospital. CRIME MAP...
VANCOUVER, WA
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
Portland shooting data shows 2022 continues to outpace 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — The number of total shootings in Portland continues to outpace last year, a KATU analysis of police data found. Meanwhile, the city is slightly ahead of last year for deadly shootings. Police reported 997 shootings through the end of September this year, compared to 965 in...
PORTLAND, OR
Person dies after shooting in SE Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Someone died at a hospital Thursday night after a shooting in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Police said they found evidence of a shooting in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
Community meeting addresses Powell Boulevard safety

PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people packed Cleveland High School’s auditorium Thursday night to hear real-time safety solutions from city and state transportation leaders. Many people want to make Powell Boulevard, or Highway 26, safer, especially around schools. One of the more emotional moments during the forum, where...
PORTLAND, OR
Things 2 Do: October 21-23

You only have two more weekends to scare yourself silly at ScareGrounds PDX! It's at Oaks Park in Southeast Portland every night through Halloween but closed Monday and Tuesday. In addition to three haunted houses, you can enjoy the rides, carnival games, activities and food at Oaks Park. Enjoy a free fireworks show on the waterfront starting at 7 Halloween night.
High school athletes ink first NIL deals

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been more than a week since the Oregon School Activities Association changed its rules allowing student athletes to profit off their name and likeness. Local students and companies are making the most of the opportunity. The Portland Gear lifestyle brand announced Friday the first...
PORTLAND, OR

