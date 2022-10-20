ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Township, OH

NorthcentralPA.com

Can you help identify this person?

Williamsport, Pa. — A person suspected retail theft was caught on video at the Nittany Minit mart in Loyalsock, 1459 East Third Street, according to State Police. Police did not indicate a date or time of alleged thefts. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the person pictured is being asked to call PSP Trooper Urban at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-8477.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
PROVIDENCE, RI
New Jersey 101.5

NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student

OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Bridget Mulroy

NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition

A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
BOULDER, CO
CBS LA

Authorities warn residents of uptick in burglaries allegedly being committed by South American crime rings

Southern California law enforcement officials are warning residents to be extra cautious after a noted increase in crime and burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings. The increase has been on the minds of many Angelenos in recent months, as follow-home robberies, catalytic converter thefts and a litany of other crimes have continued to make headlines. In July, police issued an alert to residents throughout the Southland, warning of an increase in robberies, and several law enforcement agencies have upped their task forces and patrols with seemingly no end in sight. For one Huntington Harbor neighborhood, those warnings...
KMOV

Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
therealdeal.com

Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs

A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Philly

Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water. The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified. Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.  
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
Cleveland.com

Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
CLEVELAND, OH
