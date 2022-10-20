Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Fleeing felon switches clothes with DoorDash driver: Orange Police Blotter
Receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, falsification (misleading a public official), warrant: Harvard Road. Responding to a report of a stolen 2021 Kia traveling in the area on the evening of Oct. 14, police soon found the car occupied in the lot at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, with one officer blocking it in and activating his overhead lights.
Kidnapper Of 2-Year-Old Girl From RI Captured On I-81 In Central PA: Police
A 24-year-old Rhode Island dad was jailed and a two-year-old girl reunited with her proper caregiver after police in Central Pennsylvania found them riding on I-81 last week, authorities said. A massive search was launched for the child and her dad, Jordan McClure, before Pennsylvania State Police spotted the suspect's...
Can you help identify this person?
Williamsport, Pa. — A person suspected retail theft was caught on video at the Nittany Minit mart in Loyalsock, 1459 East Third Street, according to State Police. Police did not indicate a date or time of alleged thefts. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the person pictured is being asked to call PSP Trooper Urban at 570-368-5700 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-8477.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police locate missing Rhode Island girl
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) located a missing two-year-old girl from Providence, Rhode Island on Thursday, Oct. 20. According to a press release, at approximately 10:30 p.m., PSP was advised to be on the lookout for a blue Chevrolet pickup truck displaying Massachusetts registration that could have been traveling south on Interstate 81.
fox29.com
Police: Nearly 300 cars 'takeover' Neshaminy Mall as concerns grow about car meetups
BENSALEM, Pa. - The Bensalem Township Police Department is drafting a plan to combat car meetups after nearly 300 cars gathered at Neshaminy Mall over the weekend. According to police, the large number of cars gathered at the mall on Saturday around 11:30 p.m., more than three hours after the mall closed for the night.
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student
OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition
A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
Missing Michigan family found safe in Wisconsin, but officials say family still believes 'people are after them'
A West Michigan family reported missing last week has been located in Wisconsin and determined to be safe, but officials say the family still believes “people are after them.”
Authorities warn residents of uptick in burglaries allegedly being committed by South American crime rings
Southern California law enforcement officials are warning residents to be extra cautious after a noted increase in crime and burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings. The increase has been on the minds of many Angelenos in recent months, as follow-home robberies, catalytic converter thefts and a litany of other crimes have continued to make headlines. In July, police issued an alert to residents throughout the Southland, warning of an increase in robberies, and several law enforcement agencies have upped their task forces and patrols with seemingly no end in sight. For one Huntington Harbor neighborhood, those warnings...
What should be done about mail thefts and postal carrier holdups? Editorial Board Roundtable
A surge in sophisticated gangs engaging in bank and check fraud after stealing checks from the mail -- a crime wave enabled by armed robberies of postal carriers in Cleveland, its suburbs and elsewhere to steal their master “arrow keys” to U.S. Postal Service blue-box mailboxes -- has finally caught officials’ attention.
‘Fire That Took Her:’ Documentary released on fiery murder of Ohio’s Judy Malinowski
A new documentary tells the tragic story of a central Ohio woman, Judy Malinowski, who died after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire, but not before she recorded testimony to be used against him at her own murder trial.
KMOV
Video captures Metro East student being assaulted by teens
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - Cell phone footage captured at least six minors assaulting a 12-year-old East St. Louis student after school Wednesday. Dominique McNeal, the mother of the 12-year-old boy seen being assaulted in the cell phone video, confirmed to News 4 that her son is a student at Lincoln Middle in the East St. Louis School District.
therealdeal.com
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple were sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Man's body found submerged inside vehicle in Neshaminy Creek
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A 56-year-old man's body was found inside a vehicle that submerged in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner's Office announced. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Totem Lane in Bensalem.At around noon, fire departments and rescue crews located the vehicle in the water. The man's name won't be released until the next of kin is notified. Bristol Township Police are investigating the incident.
North Carolina And New Jersey Women Dead In Garden State Park Way Opposite Direction Head On Crash
October 22, 2022 LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ (OCEAN)–Trooper II Charles Marchan from the NJ State Police Public Information Unit told…
ABC6.com
Child involved in parental kidnapping found in Pennsylvania, police say
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A two-year-old girl who was taken in a parental kidnapping was found safe in Pennsylvania overnight. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took his daughter Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance on Thursday. East Providence police said the child...
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Taking a drive? Go see these colorful places
Strong winds have yet to knock out the bulk of maroon, orange and yellow hues adorning trees across the Buckeye state -- so if you're fiending for fall foliage this weekend, you're in luck.
nbcboston.com
Doorbell Video Helps Florida Driver Avoid Mass RMV License Suspension
During a video call from Orlando Vazquez's Florida home, he appeared visibly relieved to have his driving nightmare finally in the rearview mirror. "It’s a big weight off my shoulders," he told me. "Honestly, man, I’m just grateful to have you help me." More than two years ago,...
Get in the spirit: Check out these scary, funny or simply over-the-top Halloween yard displays around Northeast Ohio (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The crisp chill in the air in Northeast Ohio this week was a stark reminder that yes, it is autumn and yes, Halloween is right around the corner. With 10 days to go until the frighteningly fun holiday, we wanted to show off some of the fantastic Halloween yard displays sent in from across Northeast Ohio. Last week, our social media team asked our audiences on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to send photos of their homes’ décor, and the pictures do not disappoint!
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0