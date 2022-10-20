Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation DestinationsZoran BogdanovicLos Angeles, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Are the Ghosts of the Viper Room Still Haunting This Infamous LA Nightclub?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
California witness says UFO ejected smaller object that moved closeRoger MarshAzusa, CA
fullertonobserver.com
Happening This Week: October 24-31
Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of October 24 to 31. Threats to the U.S. Constitution (5:30-7pm): The public is invited to learn about an array of contemporary constitutional challenges presented by a panel of Cal State Fullerton political science professors. Presenters include: Robert Castro – “Holding the Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Accountable,” Robert Robinson – “Threats to Voting Rights and the Integrity of Elections,” Scott Spitzer – “Constitutional Limits on Presidential Authority: Are These Becoming Irrelevant?” and Pamela Fiber Ostrow – “Reproductive Freedoms and LGBTQ Rights.” Voter registration assistance will be available at the event: This is the last day to register before the midterm elections. Free. Cal State University, Fullerton Pollak Library, Room 130. 800 N. State College Blvd.
outlooknewspapers.com
MONA Becomes Home to Knott’s Berry Farm History
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from Knott’s Berry Farm. The neon spectacular — defined as an oversized advertising display with neon or lamps in unusual animations — is a double-sided capital K with serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet and was animated to fill with yellow neon row by row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and its Sky Jump parachute thrill ride.
4 Great Burger Places in California
What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival 2022 red carpet
Photos: Newport Beach Film Festival 2022 red carpet Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival honors program and Variety's 10 actors to watch at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort on October 16, 2022, in Newport Beach, California. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)
thespellbinder.net
Halloween events happening in Orange County
If you have been waiting for fun and interactive Halloween activities to do during the month of October, you’re in luck. In comparison to previous years, celebrating Halloween has become difficult due to Covid restrictions and the closing of locations. However, this year is an exciting year because there will be many more events taking place in Orange County for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events to go to in celebration of Fall and Halloween.
Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone?
“We have regulars who come a lot—they actually love it,” manager Jessica Bellows said. “They like the option of having a dog patio. A lot of people prefer it because it’s a little bit quieter on this side.” The post Where, oh where has the Belmont Brewing Company dog patio gone? appeared first on Long Beach Post.
FodorsTravel
12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles
Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
localemagazine.com
We Can’t Stay Quiet! There’s an Exclusive Speakeasy Party in Laguna Beach Happening This December
The Drake After Dark Will Be a Celebration to Remember on Dec. 1. If you are looking for a memorable night out in Orange County, get your tickets to a top-secret event happening this holiday season in Laguna Beach. The city’s iconic restaurant, The Drake, is hosting an unforgettable evening for a good cause with live music, the finest food and an open bar—but keep it hush-hush because it’s a speakeasy theme.
great-taste.net
Santa Barbara Vintners Come to Orange County with Three Events
Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of...
fullertonobserver.com
Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College
Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating
Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here.
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
Día de los Muertos events in Southern California
Here's a list of Día de los Muertos events in Southern California.
Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year
Kobe Jackson died suddenly last year at 22. Last weekend, his family and friends honored him with a 31-mile journey across the water. The post Paddle from Catalina to Long Beach honors young swimmer who died last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lapl.org
Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club
The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange County
California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a restaurant known for serving creative California-inspired pizza, announced the opening of its newest location in Orange County. The new restaurant will be located at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center and will feature an open-air dining experience and a large patio area.
Wildlife crossing project on 101 Freeway gets $5 million donation from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project.
Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano
At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation.
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, California
Just past sunrise, the water was extremely cold. It was going to be a sunny day and conditions for visibility were reported to be good. Waves less than 2', minimal to no wind and the tide differences were small. I couldn't wait to get below the surface ! Today's freedive was going to be at the beautiful and secluded Goff Island Reef of Laguna Beach, California. Mostly an area frequented by guests at the nearby luxurious Montage Resort along with locals. Surprisingly, it's not an area commonly known for snorkeling or diving even though the underwater environment here is amazingly beautiful and filled with many species of thriving fish.
