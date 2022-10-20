ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

fullertonobserver.com

Happening This Week: October 24-31

Here are some events happening in and around Fullerton during the week of October 24 to 31. Threats to the U.S. Constitution (5:30-7pm): The public is invited to learn about an array of contemporary constitutional challenges presented by a panel of Cal State Fullerton political science professors. Presenters include: Robert Castro – “Holding the Jan. 6 Insurrectionists Accountable,” Robert Robinson – “Threats to Voting Rights and the Integrity of Elections,” Scott Spitzer – “Constitutional Limits on Presidential Authority: Are These Becoming Irrelevant?” and Pamela Fiber Ostrow – “Reproductive Freedoms and LGBTQ Rights.” Voter registration assistance will be available at the event: This is the last day to register before the midterm elections. Free. Cal State University, Fullerton Pollak Library, Room 130. 800 N. State College Blvd.
FULLERTON, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

MONA Becomes Home to Knott’s Berry Farm History

First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Museum of Neon Art has acquired a big piece of history from Knott’s Berry Farm. The neon spectacular — defined as an oversized advertising display with neon or lamps in unusual animations — is a double-sided capital K with serifs and a sweeping curve. It is 20-feet tall with a base measuring 10 feet by 12 feet and was animated to fill with yellow neon row by row. The illuminated K logo was erected during America’s bicentennial in 1976 and sat high atop the Sky Tower and its Sky Jump parachute thrill ride.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thespellbinder.net

Halloween events happening in Orange County

If you have been waiting for fun and interactive Halloween activities to do during the month of October, you’re in luck. In comparison to previous years, celebrating Halloween has become difficult due to Covid restrictions and the closing of locations. However, this year is an exciting year because there will be many more events taking place in Orange County for everyone to enjoy. Here is a list of events to go to in celebration of Fall and Halloween.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FodorsTravel

12 Easy Fall Day Trips to Take From Los Angeles

Looking to get away from Los Angeles this fall? We’ve got some trip ideas for you. Los Angeles is great, but even the most diehard Angelenos need to break free from the city from time to time. Fortunately for anyone with a bit of wanderlust, there are dozens of incredible destinations just a few hours’ drive from the City Of Angels, from beautiful beach towns to incredible mountain expanses. There are deserts and nature preserves, amusement parks, and mock Alpine villages. There truly is something for everyone, provided you’re willing to put in a little time in the car. Here’s our guide to 12 great fall day trips for anyone looking to take a little time away from L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

We Can’t Stay Quiet! There’s an Exclusive Speakeasy Party in Laguna Beach Happening This December

The Drake After Dark Will Be a Celebration to Remember on Dec. 1. If you are looking for a memorable night out in Orange County, get your tickets to a top-secret event happening this holiday season in Laguna Beach. The city’s iconic restaurant, The Drake, is hosting an unforgettable evening for a good cause with live music, the finest food and an open bar—but keep it hush-hush because it’s a speakeasy theme.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
great-taste.net

Santa Barbara Vintners Come to Orange County with Three Events

Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
CBS LA

These SoCal cities ranked within the top 25 safest for trick-or-treating

Several cities in Southern California ranked within the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween. The list compiled by the Chamber of Commerce considered five categories, including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, the number of registered sex offenders and the number of law enforcement employees. Rounding up the top 25 cities: Irvine at no. 6, followed by Glendale at no. 9, Burbank at no. 18, Torrance at no. 24, and Murrieta as no. 25.In compiling the list, the study reviewed more than 300 cities across the nation, and ranked Gilbert, Arizona as no. #1, followed by Cambridge, Massachusetts as no. 2, Cary, North Carolina as no. 3, Naperville, Illinois as no. 4, and Rochester, Minnesota as no. 5. To review the full list of cities, click here. 
TORRANCE, CA
lapl.org

Varrio Vamps Car Club and the Chulita Vinyl Club

The Varrio Vamps and the Chulita Vinyl Club are two very cool female-centric crews who prove that cars and records are not just for guys. Whatever your interests or activities, it can be rewarding to join a club of like-minded people who share the work and the play—or start your own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Three Starbucks employees hospitalized after hazmat incident in San Juan Capistrano

At least three people are hospitalized after being exposed to a hazardous substance in San Juan Capistrano on Sunday. Four employees at a San Juan Capistrano Starbucks received attention from paramedics. Three of the people were hospitalized for a follow up, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Orange County firefighters responded to the scene of the hazmat incident located at the 30800 block of Gateway Place in Rancho Mission Viejo. Although the OCFA determined that the situation is not a threat to public health, the Starbucks will remain closed until authorities conclude its investigation. 
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
Ocean Earth Green

Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, California

Just past sunrise, the water was extremely cold. It was going to be a sunny day and conditions for visibility were reported to be good. Waves less than 2', minimal to no wind and the tide differences were small. I couldn't wait to get below the surface ! Today's freedive was going to be at the beautiful and secluded Goff Island Reef of Laguna Beach, California. Mostly an area frequented by guests at the nearby luxurious Montage Resort along with locals. Surprisingly, it's not an area commonly known for snorkeling or diving even though the underwater environment here is amazingly beautiful and filled with many species of thriving fish.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

