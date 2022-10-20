Read full article on original website
Supporters say Ohio’s third grade reading guarantee is ‘more necessary now than ever’
An education policy research group is voicing its support for Ohio's current reading education laws as legislators prepare to consider a bill that would eliminate the state's required retention of third graders who do not pass their reading test. The state’s third grade reading guarantee mandates that a child —...
Close race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat shows voters may be splitting their tickets
Polls in the race for Ohio governor show a double-digit gap between incumbent Republican Mike DeWine and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley. The election is still more than two weeks away, and experts aren’t ready to call that contest — or the much closer race for U.S. Senate, though they admit one might have an effect on the other.
