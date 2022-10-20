Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Changing of guard, Late Iowa FG takes LCCP out of picture
IOWA – This time, Iowa found itself on the right side of a high-stakes game with Lake Charles College Prep, beating the Trailblazers 17-16 Friday night to remain unbeaten in District 3-3A play. The loss eliminated the Blazers (3-5, 2-2) from the district race, ending their streak of four...
theadvocate.com
Ending the cycle of poverty in St. Landry Parish: Hope for Opelousas is molding a new generation
A sign that reads, “& above all else love” hangs on the wall in Loren Carriere’s home as he discusses the organization Hope for Opelousas. Fourteen years ago, Carriere founded the nonprofit in his hometown with the intention to do just that — love. “We began...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU fans get trashed for rushing field after beating Ole Miss
The LSU Tigers upset the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels Saturday 45-20. Brian Kelly continues an impressive coaching job during his first season at the helm of the Tigers program, and Jayden Daniels scored a combined 5 touchdowns. LSU outscored Ole Miss 28-0 in the second half Saturday, too, to...
85th International Crowley Rice Festival: From farm to table
A lot goes into putting on the Rice Festival and it all begins with the rice industry.
KRMG
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, one person in custody, reports s The incident occurred near the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity on Oct. 21 shortly before 2 a.m., police said. (NCD)
theadvocate.com
Foreclosure filings in Lafayette metro more than double from a year ago
The number of properties in the Lafayette metro with foreclosure filings more than doubled from a year ago, data shows. In the five-parish region, 136 were filed — which includes default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the region at the end of the quarter, or 1 out of every 1,566 homes, according to data from RealtyTrac and Attom Data Solutions in their U.S. Foreclosure Market Report.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
3rd Congressional District Candidate: Holden Hoggatt
As News 10 is profiling candidates running in the November election, Holden Hoggatt is one of the eight candidates running in the 3rd Congressional District race.
Inside of the New Chip’s Daiquiris On Congress, Now Open
Chip’s Daiquiris on Congress, a locally owned & operated daiquiri drive-thru & hangout is officially open at 2458 W Congress Street in Lafayette. The new location is by far the most imaginative of all of Chip’s Daiquiri’s locations with its unique interior design that promotes a vibe worthy of kicking back to hang with friends after a long day or a local sports game. Not a big fan of hangout spots but still want a drink to bring home? Chip’s on Congress has a super convenient drive-thru window that helps you maintain your introverted status.
theadvocate.com
Businesses, potential income missing from Mayor-President Josh Guillory's financial disclosure
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a financial disclosure statement for 2021, failed to report all of his family's businesses and potential income from them. Elected officials and people appointed to public boards are required to file statements annually with the Louisiana Ethics Administration, disclosing their income and their spouse's income and business investments. Guillory filed his most recent report Friday.
Lake Charles American Press
Allen Parish to transform into bargain-hunter’s paradise this weekend
Bargain hunters and collectors will be hitting the road this weekend for the 6th annual Allen Parish Flea Market Trail. The two-day event will be held 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22 across the parish. Admission is free. Shoppers can browse more than 50 garage sales,...
999ktdy.com
These Mesmerizing Colorized Photos of the 1938 Crowley Rice Festival Will Take You Back in Time
As we approach Rice Festival weekend in Crowley, let's take a trip back in time courtesy of some really slick photo editing and colorization. Craig Zimmerman is one of the most popular contributors to the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. The group boasts over 30,000 members and whether it be through newspaper clippings, photos, or old stories, the amazing history of Lafayette and Acadiana is told by individuals who play the role of local historians for our area.
Lake Charles American Press
Welsh rolls to stay unbeaten in district, Gillett runs for 200, scores four TDs
LAKE ARTHUR — The Welsh Greyhounds used a stingy defense and made the big plays on offense to remain perfect in District 5-2A play with a 59-13 victory over the Lake Arthur Tigers Friday night. Welsh (7-0, 3-0) gained 275 rushing yards and finished with 48 passing yards. Gabe...
KPLC TV
Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail in Allen Parish
Allen Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Re-Thunk Junk Flea Market trail is currently happening throughout Allen Parish. The 60-mile long trail has shopping spots throughout the parish. Hundreds in the area come out to buy and sell all sorts of interesting items. Vendors and buyers all looking to make a...
theadvocate.com
Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football
The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner arrested on rape allegations
An Iowa man was arrested on allegations that he raped someone in a health care facility.
theadvocate.com
UL, city move ahead with plans for new performing arts center
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and city of Lafayette are moving forward with plans to build a new performing arts center on Cajundome Boulevard at Congress Street. The new performing arts center would replace the city-owned Heymann Performing Arts Center on College Road next to Ochsner Lafayette General, which would like the arts center property so it can further expand its campus.
lhspennant.org
LHS Alumni: Chase Wright Rising Star
Approximately 200-400 students graduate from LHS each year. Each one of those individuals are searching for their future career, whether that be in the business realm, becoming a future educator, or becoming an orchestra conductor. Chase Wright was a LHS graduate in 2015. He is now becoming a rising star in the country music industry.
Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider
A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish. Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).
