UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Week 8: Postgame Takeaways
Breaking down the most notable storylines that came out of the Bruins' loss the Ducks on Saturday.
247Sports
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Sporting News
Who did Lee Corso pick? Looking at 'College GameDay' headgear for Week 8
Lee Corso will continue to put his perfect record on the line as "College GameDay" visits Eugene, Ore, for the top-10 Pac-12 meeting between Oregon and UCLA. No. 9 UCLA (6-0) enters this game as the last remaining unbeaten team in the Pac-12, and therefore the conference's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) also has an outside shot, but the Ducks' 49-3 loss to Georgia in the beginning of the season looms large.
Look: The Scene At College GameDay Is Going Viral This Morning
College GameDay is in Eugene, Oregon today for the Ducks' showdown with UCLA, and the crowd has not disappointed so far. Since Oregon is on the West Coast, that means fans and students have to be ready to start early for GameDay. In some cases, we're thinking a few may have pulled all-nighters.
Georgia football is biggest winner of Oregon steamrolling UCLA
Georgia football’s 46-point Week 1 victory over Oregon looks better and better each week, especially with the Ducks destroying No. 9 UCLA. Georgia may have been on their bye week but they were still winners in Week 8. That’s because Oregon is making their season-opening victory more valuable by the week.
Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs
Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
Updated college football rankings: Ole Miss, UCLA squander dark-horse playoff chances
The next college football rankings will be heavily impacted by Oregon handling UCLA at Autzen and LSU upsetting Ole Miss in Death Valley. Two top-10 teams fell in the late-afternoon window in Week 8, as No. 9 UCLA could not hang with No. 10 Oregon in Autzen and No. 7 Ole Miss continued to have issues in Baton Rouge vs. an unranked LSU team.
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bo Nix opens up about transfer from Auburn to Oregon during College GameDay feature
Auburn’s had quarterback issues all season long since the departure of Bo Nix to Oregon via the transfer portal. Nix, who now serves as the Ducks starting quarterback, recently opened up on how his transition has been moving from the south all the way to the northwest. The two schools could hardly be further away from each other, and one of the most unique things about the move that some may not think about is the change in the culture and the food.
No. 9 UCLA-No. 10 Oregon Week 8 Odds, Lines and Bet
A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s Pac-12 showdown between No. 10 Oregon and No. 9 UCLA. Oregon is a sizable home favorite.
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
Saturday will mark one of the biggest games of the past decade at Autzen Stadium when No. 9 and undefeated UCLA comes to Eugene to take on the 5-1 and the No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks. ESPN's College GameDay is also in town to showcase the game and host their...
UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and ...
UCLA vs. Oregon schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
UCLA vs. Oregon schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 12:30 p.m. Pacific TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd
Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
