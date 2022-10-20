ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

247Sports

Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA

Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Who did Lee Corso pick? Looking at 'College GameDay' headgear for Week 8

Lee Corso will continue to put his perfect record on the line as "College GameDay" visits Eugene, Ore, for the top-10 Pac-12 meeting between Oregon and UCLA. No. 9 UCLA (6-0) enters this game as the last remaining unbeaten team in the Pac-12, and therefore the conference's best bet to make the College Football Playoff. No. 10 Oregon (5-1) also has an outside shot, but the Ducks' 49-3 loss to Georgia in the beginning of the season looms large.
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Georgia football is biggest winner of Oregon steamrolling UCLA

Georgia football’s 46-point Week 1 victory over Oregon looks better and better each week, especially with the Ducks destroying No. 9 UCLA. Georgia may have been on their bye week but they were still winners in Week 8. That’s because Oregon is making their season-opening victory more valuable by the week.
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs

Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
EUGENE, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bo Nix opens up about transfer from Auburn to Oregon during College GameDay feature

Auburn’s had quarterback issues all season long since the departure of Bo Nix to Oregon via the transfer portal. Nix, who now serves as the Ducks starting quarterback, recently opened up on how his transition has been moving from the south all the way to the northwest. The two schools could hardly be further away from each other, and one of the most unique things about the move that some may not think about is the change in the culture and the food.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

The Oregonian

Thurston stomps Willamette to remedy 0-2 start with sixth straight win

After starting the 2022 football season 0-2, the Thurston Colts have rattled off six straight wins, with the latest a dominant 54-0 triumph over Willamette on Friday night. Behind 164 yards and three touchdowns through the air from sophomore quarterback Noah Blair, the Colts were in control from start to finish, dismissing rainy conditions to seize firm control of the Class 5A Midwestern League title race.
EUGENE, OR
