KRQE News 13
Albuquerque church awarded special funding to keep grounds 'historic'
Immanuel Presbyterian Church, in the heart of Albuquerque's Nob Hill, has stood tall since 1956. Now, the church has been given funds to help preserve its grounds.
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 21 – 27
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 21-27 around New Mexico. Oct 21-27 – ABQ Historic River Bike Tour – Route Bicycle Tours offers a daily tour of Albuquerque to view the historic architecture, living cultures, and a view of the Rio Grande River. Bike tours occur daily except Wednesdays from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. The tour is $70 if you bring your own bike and $75 if you rent one.
9 people attacked, robbed at University of New Mexico, alert says
Details are limited about the incident as of Sunday evening.
Bookings fill up fast at Albuquerque ‘Stranger Things’ Airbnb
"The house is really fun; we left it as much like the film as possible," the owners of the home said.
Book published by City of Albuquerque is causing controversy
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A book meant to document life in Albuquerque during the pandemic, is causing controversy. The City spent nearly $45,000 on the book. Now, some city councilors are calling for an investigation into the use of those funds. “It’s absolutely inappropriate,” said Albuquerque City Councilor, Dan Lewis. “It’s absolutely a misuse of taxpayer dollars,” […]
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers
Windy, colder evening ahead with rain and snow showers.
Adopted animals seem to be heading back to rescues, ABQ non-profit says
"We don't just give up on them. If they have that will and that spunk and quality of life, then we're going to keep going for them," said the rescue's president.
New development proposed for southwest Albuquerque
There is a push to build a shopping area in a booming part of Albuquerque where there really aren't many places to shop or eat: the Southwest Mesa.
Rio Rancho neighborhood confused after city removes crosswalks
"There's no crosswalk there anymore," said one protestor at Saturday's Loma Colorado neighborhood protest.
Sights and Sounds: NM Dream Team gets spooky with haunted house
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Dream Team is a youth-led organization fighting for immigrant rights throughout the state. They turned their offices into a haunted house yesterday to raise money for the association. It was their first-ever event in their new Downtown Albuquerque location. Dozens of people showed up to support their cause […]
Did you know crickets can tell you the temperature? Here’s how
Crickets can’t predict the weather, but their chirp can tell you the temperature.
Department of Public Safety connects family members of missing people with state resources
The Missing in New Mexico event brought family members of those missing like Cindy Hayes, whose brother, Leon, has been missing since February this year. “Without a body, without proof that it’s a homicide, criminal investigators can’t get in, and it kind of falls on us as a family to look for a loved one,” said Hayes.
Man arrested for Santa Fe bank robbery
The Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communication center received a call about a bank robbery at the Bank of America location on St. Michael's Drive.
Former Albuquerque dentist charged with practicing without a license
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque dentist William Gardner, who had his license taken away for tax fraud, is accused of continuing to practice dentistry. Gardner pled guilty earlier this year after investigators say he submitted falsified x-rays to insurance carriers and billed them for unnecessary procedures. Related Coverage: Albuquerque dentist takes plea deal in tax fraud […]
Albuquerque man facing COVID relief fraud charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors have charged 24-year-old Pholopater Faltas with COVID relief fund fraud. They say from April to October 2020, Fatlas told people he would submit unemployment insurance applications to Workforce Solutions, then had that money deposited into his debit cards and bank accounts. In some cases, prosecutors say he gave people a small portion […]
Residents in Edgewood continue fight for old elementary school
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood town officials are trying to prevent the school district from tearing down an old building. The town and other organizations have used the old Edgewood elementary for various events and activities since the Moriarty-Edgewood School District closed its doors. The district says it is no longer financially feasible to maintain the […]
APD investigating shooting at Walmart in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a Walmart Neighborhood Market. It happened Friday afternoon on Cutler near San Mateo and I-40. Police have not yet identified a suspect but say a woman was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and that a man […]
Albuquerque police: Man arrested for shooting wife at store
The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a man accused of shooting his wife
Los Foodies Magazine partners with local creator
Los Foodies Magazine is known as New Mexico’s digital magazine, which works to promote the local food and beverage industry. They highlight ranchers, farmers, chefs, and more. They have some updates. Los Foodies latest partnership is with ‘RedorGreen’ a Youtube channel created by Angela Crespin. Eric Martinez from Los...
Albuquerque Police Department: Suspected driver dies after fleeing crash
APD's Motor Unit was called to the scene Sunday night.
