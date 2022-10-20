ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield

The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
scitechdaily.com

10,000 Times Quicker: New Breakthrough Could Change the Field of Medical Microrobots

Scientists have developed a mass-production method for biodegradable microrobots that can dissolve into the body after delivering cells and medications. In order to create a technology that can produce more than 100 microrobots per minute that can be disintegrated in the body, Professor Hongsoo Choi’s team at the Department of Robotics and Mechatronics Engineering at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science & Technology (DGIST) worked with Professor Sung-Won Kim’s team at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, Catholic University of Korea, and Professor Bradley J. Nelson’s team at ETH Zurich.
TechCrunch

5 cloud investors illustrate the various paths ahead for startups

According to several cloud investors, startups should prioritize building over optimization — unless it’s going to save them a big chunk of money. Boldstart Ventures partner Shomik Ghosh summed it up succinctly: “In early product or go-to-market stages, optimizing cloud spend should be the last thing on a founder’s mind besides utilizing as much cloud resource credits as possible.”
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: PLG and enterprise sales, SaaS pricing strategy, OPT options

My colleagues are flying home to cities as far flung as Taipei, Paris and London; I just took a streetcar home, which should keep my expense report simple. Moscone Center did not look like we’re experiencing a downturn in tech: The Expo Hall and demo booths were buzzing, and attendees were networking with enthusiasm in the hallways (are business cards making a comeback?).
TechCrunch

3 ways to hire well for your startup

While inflation continues to skyrocket and the Fed pumps up interest rates, consumer confidence remains unchanged and unemployment sits at a historical low. The business and market financial outlook is grim, but companies are still at the mercy of their employees, who seem to have endless choices for jobs. Big Tech might have released some 10% of the talent back into the market, but those were generally not employees executing core businesses.
nationalinterest.org

The Army Is Preparing to Send Robotic Warfighters to Battle

In many cases, setting the conditions for continued modernization through common protocols, IP standards, and interfaces is a key focus of GDLS as it seeks to anticipate and respond to Army requirements. At both the Association of the U.S. Army 2021 and 2022 Annual Meeting and Expositions, General Dynamics Land...
navalnews.com

Saab Kockums builds new processes, skills, and capabilities in delivering A26

The keel laying was an important milestone in Kockums’ development of the A26 programme. It followed the announcement in August 2021 that delivery of the planned two Blekinge boats would be delayed from 2024 and 2025 to 2027 and 2028, respectively. The opportunity presented by the build schedule delay also enabled Kockums and FMV – Sweden’s defence materiel administration – to introduce new capability onboard the boats.
Aviation International News

Hensoldt and Rafael Team for Luftwaffe Electronic Warfare Pod

Germany’s prime sensor solutions provider Hensoldt has joined forces with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems of Israel to develop an electronic warfare (EW) pod for the Eurofighter Typhoon. The agreement was signed in Tel Aviv on October 18 by Hensoldt CEO Thomas Müller and Rafael’s president and CEO Yoav Har-Even.

Comments / 0

Community Policy