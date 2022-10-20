Read full article on original website
laptopmag.com
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today
Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
laptopmag.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 hits lowest price yet in early Black Friday deal
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series wearables see their first discount ahead of Black Friday. Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Right Now sale drops Samsung's latest smartwatch series to new price lows. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro for $399 (opens in new tab). Typically...
laptopmag.com
OnePlus 10 Pro falls to $649 in epic unlocked phone deal
The OnePlus 10 Pro is one the best phones for new and existing Android users. If you're due for an upgrade or switching from iPhone, this deal is for you. Amazon currently has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale for just $649 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $799, so you're saving $150 and getting one of the best phone deals there is. Amazon also offers the OnePlus 10T for $549 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to new price low of $149 among today's best audio deals
Google's Pixel Buds Pro just hit a new price low among today's early Black Friday deals. That said, you don't have to wait to get the best price on these excellent wireless earbuds. Right now, Amazon offers the GooglePixel Buds Pro for $149 (opens in new tab). Normally, they cost...
technewstoday.com
Flash Vs SSD Drive – What’s the Difference?
Solid-state drives, or SSDs, have always had super-speed data transmission. However, the application was limited to non-volatile memory, such as RAM, until the invention of flash storage. Flash memory technology changed the game for secondary storage. Its use in Solid-state drives had the capability to replace traditional hard drives. And...
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 (2022) review: an incredible laptop value
Dell just released its newest XPS 13, a laptop that we added to our list of best laptops given an attractive price that targets Apple’s appealing MacBook Air. HP has clearly taken the same approach with its 2022 Envy x360 13, but takes things a step further. The Envy...
laptopmag.com
Early Black Friday deal: Beats Studio Buds for just $89 — lowest price ever
Beats Studio Buds are among the best wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling. And for a limited time, you can snag them for an unbeatable price. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, they cost $149, so that's $60 in savings. This marks an all-time low price for the Beats Studio Buds, we don't see it going any lower. It's one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get today.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop
One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
Hisense U8H Review: All Hail the King of Budget Premium TVs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Hisense U8H At a Glance Hisense U8H Design: Classy and Economic Picture Quality: A Bold Foray Into Mini-LED Lighting Sound Quality: You’ll Want a Soundbar The Budget Premium TV Every Gamer Dreams About Having Google TV is Becoming a Smart TV Staple The Verdict: Should You Buy the Hisense U8H? A few years ago, if I asked you what the best budget premium TV brand was. Most folks would have undoubtedly answered “Vizio,” and I probably would have as well. Nowadays, that’s a much tougher...
Phone Arena
Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone
If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
AOL Corp
Take a beat: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling TV soundbar is back down to just $40
If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. Lucky you: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is down to only $40. This popular TV helper — with an unreal five-star rating from 11,000-plus reviewers — is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.
techunwrapped.com
If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this
A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
AOL Corp
Target just released a new set of early Black Friday deals — save on Apple AirPods, Shark vacuums, Samsung Frame TVs and more
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Not to scare you, but the holiday season...
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
laptopmag.com
iOS 16.1: Update your iPhone today to get these new features
Apple is set to release iOS 16.1, the next iPhone software update that delivers a selection of new features and a few bug fixes. This includes a new way to charge your iPhone, using its subscription-based Apple Fitness+ without needing an Apple Watch, an update to the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, and more.
CNET
Best Budget TV for 2022: Vizio, TCL Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and More
The first step in getting a new TV often involves figuring out your budget. Not everyone wants to spend many hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a new set. CNET's list of best TVs is full of models that feature QLED, mini-LED or OLED screen technology – advancements that enhance picture quality but also significantly increase the price.
CNET
Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live
Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
laptopmag.com
Google's best Pixel feature lets you find the name of any song — here's how
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a list of innovative features, including Photo Unblur and the upcoming Clear Calling, but they also come with one of the best Pixel perks: automatically identifying songs. That's right. No more typing in random misheard lyrics in Google Search to try...
