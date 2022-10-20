ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Digital Trends

Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale

Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
laptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 hits lowest price yet in early Black Friday deal

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 series wearables see their first discount ahead of Black Friday. Best Buy's Black Friday Deals Right Now sale drops Samsung's latest smartwatch series to new price lows. For a limited time, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Pro for $399 (opens in new tab). Typically...
laptopmag.com

OnePlus 10 Pro falls to $649 in epic unlocked phone deal

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one the best phones for new and existing Android users. If you're due for an upgrade or switching from iPhone, this deal is for you. Amazon currently has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale for just $649 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $799, so you're saving $150 and getting one of the best phone deals there is. Amazon also offers the OnePlus 10T for $549 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).
technewstoday.com

Flash Vs SSD Drive – What’s the Difference?

Solid-state drives, or SSDs, have always had super-speed data transmission. However, the application was limited to non-volatile memory, such as RAM, until the invention of flash storage. Flash memory technology changed the game for secondary storage. Its use in Solid-state drives had the capability to replace traditional hard drives. And...
Digital Trends

HP Envy x360 13 (2022) review: an incredible laptop value

Dell just released its newest XPS 13, a laptop that we added to our list of best laptops given an attractive price that targets Apple’s appealing MacBook Air. HP has clearly taken the same approach with its 2022 Envy x360 13, but takes things a step further. The Envy...
laptopmag.com

Early Black Friday deal: Beats Studio Buds for just $89 — lowest price ever

Beats Studio Buds are among the best wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling. And for a limited time, you can snag them for an unbeatable price. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, they cost $149, so that's $60 in savings. This marks an all-time low price for the Beats Studio Buds, we don't see it going any lower. It's one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get today.
techunwrapped.com

Microsoft denies it, but Windows 11 runs great on this 13-year-old laptop

One of the main criticisms that has received Windows 11 has been the increase in requirements. And it is that, to install the new Microsoft operating system, it is necessary to have a relatively modern PC, with a latest generation processor, 4 GB of RAM and, most importantly, a TPM 2.0 chip on the motherboard. Microsoft argues that these requirements are necessary for the operating system to function. But is this really the case, or is it a planned obsolescence tactic?
SPY

Hisense U8H Review: All Hail the King of Budget Premium TVs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Hisense U8H At a Glance Hisense U8H Design: Classy and Economic Picture Quality: A Bold Foray Into Mini-LED Lighting Sound Quality: You’ll Want a Soundbar The Budget Premium TV Every Gamer Dreams About Having Google TV is Becoming a Smart TV Staple The Verdict: Should You Buy the Hisense U8H? A few years ago, if I asked you what the best budget premium TV brand was. Most folks would have undoubtedly answered “Vizio,” and I probably would have as well. Nowadays, that’s a much tougher...
Phone Arena

Grab these generous Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4 & Flip 4 discounts before they are gone

If your current phone is starting to give out and you need a new one without spending a ton of cash, Best Buy has all three latest premium Samsung smartphones on sale, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra for those who would like a conventional, productivity-oriented phone, and the Fold 4 and Flip 4 for those who want to try out cutting-edge bendable phones.
AOL Corp

Take a beat: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling TV soundbar is back down to just $40

If you find yourself opting into closed captions more often than not, you might need a soundbar in your life — a simple add-on to your entertainment system that elevates your audio profoundly. Lucky you: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Majority Bowfell TV Soundbar is down to only $40. This popular TV helper — with an unreal five-star rating from 11,000-plus reviewers — is sleek, understated and sure to blend seamlessly into your home entertainment setup.
techunwrapped.com

If you use Windows 10, you have an update waiting for you: install it like this

A couple of weeks ago, Microsoft released the first major Windows 11 update, 22H2, for all users of this operating system. This new version has arrived full of changes and new features that were originally planned for release but that, for various reasons, did not arrive on time. But, a few days ago, Microsoft has also launched a new update for all Windows 10 usersan update that has arrived without pain or glory and that hardly anyone has installed yet.
laptopmag.com

iOS 16.1: Update your iPhone today to get these new features

Apple is set to release iOS 16.1, the next iPhone software update that delivers a selection of new features and a few bug fixes. This includes a new way to charge your iPhone, using its subscription-based Apple Fitness+ without needing an Apple Watch, an update to the iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island, and more.
CNET

Best Budget TV for 2022: Vizio, TCL Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV and More

The first step in getting a new TV often involves figuring out your budget. Not everyone wants to spend many hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a new set. CNET's list of best TVs is full of models that feature QLED, mini-LED or OLED screen technology – advancements that enhance picture quality but also significantly increase the price.
CNET

Best Buy Black Friday 2022: Early Sale on Tech and Appliances Now Live

Best Buy is among the first retailers to officially kick off its Black Friday sale for 2022. Though we're not even into the month of November yet, you can already score Black Friday prices on everything from TVs and laptops through smart home devices, kitchen appliances, fitness gear and more.
laptopmag.com

Google's best Pixel feature lets you find the name of any song — here's how

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come with a list of innovative features, including Photo Unblur and the upcoming Clear Calling, but they also come with one of the best Pixel perks: automatically identifying songs. That's right. No more typing in random misheard lyrics in Google Search to try...

