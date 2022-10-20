Should The Miami Heat Have Kept Goran Dragic Instead Of Trading For Kyle Lowry?

Dragic shined in the Chicago Bulls victory while Lowry struggled in season opener

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic spent nearly seven seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded in the summer of 2021.

He still gets love every time he steps foot in FTX Arena and some Heat fans admit they prefer Dragic instead of his replacement, Kyle Lowry. Dragic was included in the trade package for Lowry when he was with the Toronto Raptors.

Dragic, who has since been with the Raptors and Brooklyn Nets, appears to have found a home in Chicago. He finished with 12 points and two assists off the bench in the Bulls' 116-108 victory against the Heat in Wednesday's season opener.

Lowry had just two points in 34 minutes. It led to Heat Twitter to take aim at Lowry for his poor play.

Many felt the Heat should have stayed with Dragic instead of Lowry. Dragic, who was an All-Star during the 2018 season, helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals in 2020. They lost in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lowry,36, hasn't been the same player who helped the Raptors win the title in 2019. He's dealt with weight issues and missed 19 games last season because of injury and personal reasons.

View the original article to see embedded media.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

The Miami Heat fall to the Chicago Bulls in opener. CLICK HERE

Heat fans roast guard Kyle Lowry on social media after loss. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson