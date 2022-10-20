High School Roundup | NCHSAA state volleyball brackets released; playoffs begin Saturday

The NCHSAA volleyball state playoff brackets were released Thursday with four schools in the Daily Advance coverage area set to play in Saturday’s first round.

In the 2A east, last year’s state runner-up Camden (20-2) was awarded the No. 2 seed as the Lady Bruins will host No. 31 Greene Central (10-11).

A win for Camden pits them against No. 15 South Columbus or No. 18 North Lenoir in the second round.

John A. Holmes (8-14) is No. 28 in the bracket and will head to No. 5 Bartlett Yancey (18-1) for a first-round matchup.

At the 1A level, Perquimans (21-1) is the No. 3 seed in the east and is scheduled to host a fellow Four Rivers Conference opponent No. 30 Tarboro (11-9) in the first round.

The Lady Pirates swept the Lady Vikings in both meetings this season. A win for Perquimans would have it host No. 14 Northside-Pinetown or No. 19 Union in the second round Tuesday.

In the 3A east, Currituck (13-10) will hit the road as the No. 19 seed and face No. 14 South Johnston (16-8) in the first round.

Times for each match on Saturday have yet to be announced as of Thursday afternoon.

GIRLS TENNIS

Washington 6, John A. Holmes 3: The No. 4 Lady Aces (14-4) had their dual team season come to an end in a first-round playoff loss to the No. 13 Lady Pam Pack (13-3) Wednesday.

Edenton, which defeated Washington 5-4 earlier in the year, had wins in the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches.

Ellie Spear defeated Washington’s Katherine Pollock 6-2, 6-4 and Liza Bond beat Addison Gibbs 6-2, 6-2.

Carson Ray and Molly Harvill, No. 3 and No. 4 for Edenton singles, respectively, both fought back to win their second sets after losing their first, but both matches ultimately ended in Washington’s Ana Roberson and Abby Lewis taking the tiebreakers.

Spear and Bond teamed up for the only doubles win of the day for the Lady Aces. Washington won the other two doubles matches with Edenton needing to win all three to move on.

VOLLEYBALL

Perquimans def. Camden 25-16, 23-25, 26-24, 25-20: The second-and-final meeting between the two conference rivals – to close out the regular season – went the same way it did at Camden a couple weeks earlier.

On Wednesday at Perquimans, the Lady Pirates (21-1) once again defeated the Lady Bruins (20-2) in four sets with the second set being the only one to go to Camden.

Eby Scaff piled up 20 kills for Perquimans with 17 coming from Victoria Williamson and 13 coming from Daven Brabble.

Ashlynn Ward came up with three blocks and Marleigh Cooper had 40 assists in the win.

For Camden, Carlyn Tanis had 15 kills and four aces, while Tessa Forehand added 13 kills and Aaliyah Anderson had nine blocks. Peyton Carver had 22 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

Camden 8, Riverside-Martin 0: The Bruins (13-6) won their non-conference road game against the Knights (3-15) Wednesday.

Sam Phillips and Xavier Neal both secured hat tricks in the win with Jordan Harris and Jake Janssen both adding a goal for themselves. Neal had two assists, Phillips had one assist and Avery Gray had one assist.

Perquimans 10, North East Carolina Prep 1: The Pirates (9-6, 6-0 FRC) dominated their final home conference game against North East Carolina Prep (0-5-1, 0-5 FRC) Wednesday.

Colin Tibbs and Tony Riddick both scored four goals for Perquimans with Jacob Nixon and Landon Castle each adding their own.

Tibbs also had two assists with Nixon, Hunter Phthisic, Oscar Zuniga-Gonzalez, Dayne Colson and Jakob Twine adding an assist of their own.

The Pirates are scheduled to end their regular season home against Bear Grass Charter on Wednesday.

Manteo 4, Northeastern 0: The Eagles (7-10-2, 3-7-1 NCC) lost at home to Manteo (12-2-3, 8-1-2 NCC) Wednesday.

Northeastern was scheduled to host Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Tech Thursday before finishing the regular season at Currituck Monday.

First Flight 4, John A. Holmes 0: The Aces (11-6-2, 3-6-2 Northeastern Coastal Conference) were shut out on the road by the Nighthawks (11-2-2, 10-0-1 NCC) Wednesday.

Edenton completes the regular season Monday at home against Camden.