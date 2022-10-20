Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Teen Safety Table Coming to Prescott Valley
The Prescott Valley Police Department is hosting the “Teen Safety Table” on Wednesday, October 26th at the Prescott Valley Library. The table will be staffed from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Our Crime Prevention Officers will be on site to provide Halloween themed safety items as well as educational information on various topics, such as suicide prevention, anti-bullying and internet safety. Information about other PVPD programs will be available as well.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission Meeting
The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed:. Progress update of having and HPC Awareness Booth at Walkin’ on Main and a...
SignalsAZ
Giving Thanks – The Chief’s Desk
I would like to thank you for your support of the Fields family over the last several weeks. A special thanks goes to the members of the Incident Management Team (IMT) that worked through the planning process for the candlelight vigil and the memorial service. Battalion Chiefs Todd Abel and Cougan Carothers from CAFMA, along with Sedona FD Battalion Chief Buzz Lechowski, Scottsdale FD Emergency Manager Troy Lutrick, Ret. Captain Dean Steward, Ret. Captain Brian Cole, Ret. Captain Joe Kelley representing the LAST Team, and Engineer Jason Butler, all did an outstanding job ensuring we met our mission to honor Captain Zach Fields and his family. Family liaisons Bob Curry and Ron Litchfield worked tirelessly in representing the family and ensuring that their wishes were shared with the team and staff.
SignalsAZ
Amateur Astronomers Wanted in Cottonwood
City of Cottonwood is looking for amateur astronomers in the Verde Valley to volunteer to participate in a grant-funded Mission to Mars program. Mission2Mars is a NASA-funded project that brings together amateur astronomers, Arizona Science Center, and the Science Vortex to get the community excited about astronomy and space exploration!
SignalsAZ
Dump the Drugs for Prescott Valley and Surrounding Areas
MATFORCE and area law enforcement agencies throughout Yavapai County encourage you to bring unwanted medication to Dum the Drugs on Saturday, October 29th between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. The event is being held in partnership with the DEA’s National Take Back Day. Medications can be disposed of at multiple locations throughout the county, including Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Prescott, Prescott Valley, and Chino Valley.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Public Works Seeks Public Input
The Yavapai County Public Works Department invites members of the public to share feedback on current issues and challenges they face on Cornville Road, Pioneer Parkway, Williamson Valley Road, and Iron Springs Road. Feedback will help Yavapai County better understand current transportation issues and what potential solutions our residents and travelers would like to see along these corridors.
SignalsAZ
Register for Sedona’s Grasshopper Youth Basketball
The city of Sedona’s Parks and Recreation Department welcomes registration for the Grasshopper Youth Basketball League for kids in grades 1-6 between now and Nov 13, 2022. The Grasshopper Youth Basketball League is a co-ed, low-pressure basketball league that places emphasis on skill development, good sportsmanship, positive encouragement, and learning the rules and fundamentals of basketball. For the player, coach, or parent, a fun and exciting season will be offered for all. Each player will receive a quality team jersey as part of their registration.
SignalsAZ
ADOT Lane Restrictions on SR-89A North of Prescott Valley
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is made possible by the 2022 Ultimate Holiday Guide. Promote your next event or holiday offering in the Ultimate Holiday Guide by calling Elicia at: 928-642-3552. The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for the following ongoing daytime lane restrictions on State Route 89A north of Prescott Valley from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through January 2023:
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Basketball Matches with Embry-Riddle
The calendar is rolling towards November and with it comes the return of women’s basketball to Yavapai College. This Saturday, October 22, college basketball fans in Prescott will get treated to both college teams in their backyard squaring off in a preseason scrimmage. On Saturday, Roughrider women’s basketball will...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Blaze Maple: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Prescott Blaze Maple! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant!. Extreme growth of 3 feet or more each year. The fall...
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s 5 Pretty Flowers for Fall: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about 5 pretty flowers best planted in Fall. The only Camellia shipment of the year. Ice Angel Camellia series. Lisa’s favorite fall plant combo, and more!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe...
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain Defense Shuts Down High-Powered Prescott Offense in Victory over Crosstown Rival
A sizzling Bradshaw Mountain defense was able to stop an equally hot Prescott High School offense Friday night in Prescott Valley as the Bears earned an important region victory over the crosstown rival Badgers, 20-14. The Badgers came in riding a three-game winning streak while putting up an average of...
