I would like to thank you for your support of the Fields family over the last several weeks. A special thanks goes to the members of the Incident Management Team (IMT) that worked through the planning process for the candlelight vigil and the memorial service. Battalion Chiefs Todd Abel and Cougan Carothers from CAFMA, along with Sedona FD Battalion Chief Buzz Lechowski, Scottsdale FD Emergency Manager Troy Lutrick, Ret. Captain Dean Steward, Ret. Captain Brian Cole, Ret. Captain Joe Kelley representing the LAST Team, and Engineer Jason Butler, all did an outstanding job ensuring we met our mission to honor Captain Zach Fields and his family. Family liaisons Bob Curry and Ron Litchfield worked tirelessly in representing the family and ensuring that their wishes were shared with the team and staff.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO