The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
WIGGINS, MS
Trucker Spots Tesla Semi Stuck On Highway On-Ramp

Tesla will deliver its first Semi trucks to a customer, PepsiCo, on the 1st of December, but the manufacturer is still out testing prototypes and not all of them may be performing as expected. One was spotted stuck halfway up a highway on-ramp with several other vehicles stopped around it, leaving us wondering what exactly happened.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
3 Best Diesel Trucks for Towing For Under $50,000

The best diesel trucks for towing include the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado diesel, the Ram 1500 diesel, and the Ram 3500 heavy-duty diesel option. The post 3 Best Diesel Trucks for Towing For Under $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You

Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
TEXAS STATE
Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hurricane Mopars, Stolen Split Windows, And A Morbid Ending To A Car Chase

We’ve all seen the pictures of the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona damaged by Hurricane Ian, and we find out the full story. A rare 1963 Chevy Split Window Corvette is stolen during a car show, and a GT500 thief is killed in a morbid way. Another disappointment from Dodge, and a 15-year-old crashes his family’s Challenger. Then, we share our inventory picks from the week.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
