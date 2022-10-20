70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police officers are investigating a murder-suicide after they said a woman’s body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier.

Authorities said the 70-year-old woman’s body was found in a fifth-floor unit at the Parkshore Plaza Condos, located at 300 Beach Drive Northeast.

On Thursday evening, police identified the woman as Deborah Haugh.

In a news conference, St. Pete police said Haugh was supposed to meet her friends for lunch, but when she didn’t show, they contacted the building’s maintenance team to check on her. When a maintenance worker entered her condo at around 1 p.m., they found her body and called the police.

Details about the incident are scarce, but St. Pete police said the woman “died violently”.

“She died of trauma,” St. Pete police said. “It was a violent act.”

Late Thursday, St. Pete police said their investigation revealed that the Haugh’s boyfriend, 57-year-old Tracy Lukanic, had committed suicide on Thursday morning.

Police said Lukanic was a suspect in the case.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public or anyone living in the building.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.