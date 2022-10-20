Read full article on original website
Related
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Prince, Syracuse University football and Justice Clarence Thomas (Guest Opinion by Roy S. Gutterman)
Roy S. Gutterman is an associate professor and director of the Tully Center for Free Speech at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. The questions Supreme Court justices ask from the bench during oral arguments often vex the advocates arguing before them, as well as the observers trying to pierce the veil of our most mysterious branch of government. The nine justices deliberate in complete secrecy and rarely speak about what they do. Add some black robes, legalese, court procedure and a somewhat limited docket — the court roughly hears and decides 75 to 80 cases a year — and the court has a well-earned mystique.
Former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd Honored In Public Safety Building Dedication
OSWEGO – Former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd received the honor of a lifetime, the Oswego County Public Safety Building dedicated in his honor Friday, Oct. 21 as throngs of people came to celebrate the beloved Sheriff. The warm sun shone brightly on the crowd as...
Editorial endorsement: Esteban Gonzalez for Onondaga County Sheriff
Two candidates seek to replace Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway, who is retiring after two terms. Esteban Gonzalez, a Republican from Baldwinsville, is the longtime chief of the Sheriff’s Custody Division, overseeing the Justice Center Jail. Toby Shelley, a Democrat from Marietta, is a former patrol deputy, serviceman and military reservist and current Jordan police officer and farmer.
Oswego County Legislative Office Building Moves To Single Public Entry Door
OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislative Office Building located at 46 E. Bridge St. in Oswego will move to a single public entry door effective Tuesday, Oct. 25. The public will be required to enter at the lower East Second Street entrance on the first floor of the building. It is located just south of the corner entrance at the intersection of East Second and Bridge streets near the Oswego County Treasurer’s Office.
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
Camillus photographer recognized in Erie Canal contest
CAMILLUS — Twelve stunning images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along […]
Syracuse Proud Boy cooperating with Jan. 6 prosecutors; house arrest loosened
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse veteran who was the first member of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to a felony charge in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is continuing to cooperate in investigations into the mob attacks. Matthew Greene is helping federal prosecutors, Michael Spano and...
Gov. Hochul Announces Progress Toward Boosting New York’s Unscrewed Aircraft Systems Industry
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site has secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly uncrewed aircraft systems – commonly referred to as drones – beyond visual line of sight across the entire 50 miles of airspace within New York’s Drone Corridor.
79 Fake IDs confiscated by police at Cortland bar, a majority belonging to college students
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland City Police are continuing to try and crack down on a long running problem of underage drinking at city bars. A busy Wednesday night at the Stone Lounge Bar on Main Street in the city of Cortland, led to dozens of fake IDs being taken away. Cortland City Police said […]
oswegocountynewsnow.com
A lesson on the kindness of strangers: Ukrainian firefighters receive gear, donated by Oswego community
OSWEGO — In the firefighting community, those defined as “true heroes” have faced it all — perhaps not with the absence of fear, but with deliberate action in the face of it. Thanks to the kindness of strangers, unbridled compassion met heroism on the global stage...
“Best Calzone In The World” Winner Made In Upstate New York
Many love a good calzone. Those of us that enjoy the pizza cousin, have probably had some really good ones and some incredibly bad ones. The dough, the sauce, the fillers and/or the cheese can each make-or-brake the half-moon shaped crusty fold-over. I have to admit, when I first read that the winner of the "World Calzone Championship" was made in New York, I immediately thought "Brooklyn, maybe Manhattan." I should really start thinking west instead of south.
Town hall in Clay to discuss Micron project: jobs, housing, infrastructure
Clay, N.Y. — The first in a series of community discussions with county officials on the $100 billion Micron Technology project is slated for Monday. The town hall is 6 p.m. at Clay Town Hall, the county executive’s office said Saturday. The discussions will be centered around the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks
Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
Auburn Police Department investigating terroristic threat made by teen
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/WSYR)- On October 22, the Auburn New York Police Department was notified by the Auburn Alabama Police Department about a threat being posted on Twitter in which a user wrote that they were going to shoot up the Auburn Junior High School on October 24. The Auburn Alabama Police Department obtained the IP […]
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band serves notice with win in last meet before states (236 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band finished its prep work with a flourish on Saturday. The Northstars easily took first place in the national division at Central Square’s Music in Motion show with a score of 95.05. That topped West Genesee (92.7), Liverpool (92.3) and Victor (91.35). The mark also crushes C-NS’ state high score of 90.75, set last week at Liverpool.
1037qcountry.com
Longtime Ithaca firefighter passes away
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A longtime Ithaca firefighter has died. The Ithaca Fire Department honored Lyman Baker on their Facebook page. He joined IFD in 1960 as a volunteer firefighter and member of the fire police. Baker’s son Bill is a retired Ithaca Firefighter, and his grandson Chris currently serves. Baker was also the Chairman of the Board of Fire Commissioners.
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
Syracuse man convicted of stashing cocaine and gun in hidden compartment in car dashboard
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Syracuse man was convicted of stashing cocaine, paraphernalia and a gun in a secret compartment in the dashboard of his car, federal prosecutors said. James Mack, 39, was convicted on drug trafficking charges Friday after a four-day jury trial in federal court, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of New York.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County to mothball historic house, as sale talks stall
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are considering selling a historic house. The county owns the red home on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. Legislator Lee Shurtleff says the surrounding property is too valuable to sell. Legislative Chairwoman Shawna Black adds the property could be used for...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
