ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

City: leaves clog catch basins!

By Grand Rapids Magazine Staff
Grand Rapids Magazine
Grand Rapids Magazine
 3 days ago

It has been said that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. An easy way to to prevent unnecessary street flooding, is to keep the storm drains free of debris, namely leaves.

The city’s 17,000 catch basins (commonly referred to as storm drains) collect water during storm events. They are designed to filter out debris so that it does not end up in the Grand River and its tributaries.

“Unfortunately, each fall these catch basins are susceptible to becoming blocked with the leaves, which leads to unnecessary street flooding,” according to a statement released by Media Relations Manager Steve Guitar.

To help with leaf removal efforts the City of grand Rapids offers these tips: CLICK HERE

City crews typically clean 4,000 of the 17,000 catch basins annually and get through all of them in a five-year cycle.

As part of their efforts to encourage residents to keep catch basins free of leaves and other debris, the City’s Department of Environmental Services partners with the Lower Grand Rapids Organization of Watersheds, which coordinates a regional year-round “Adopt-A-Drain” program. For more information on “Adopt-a-Drain” click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Magazine

Wyoming comics compete for Most Humorous Human

The Sunday Night Funnies Kingpin of Comedy competition that started on June 5 of this year is down to 18 quarter finalists vying for the title, Most Humorous Human in Wyoming. Along with the illustrious title, the crowned winner will receive $500 in prize money and gifts from the competition’s sponsors. The venue for the […]
WYOMING, MI
Grand Rapids Magazine

Eastown institution

In West Michigan, it can seem like there is a pizza place on almost every corner. There are excellent pizza places across town, both old and new. Then there’s an Eastown institution that has cranked out pizza for friends and neighbors since the 1970s. Heading east down Wealthy Street or Lake Drive, a driver is […]
Grand Rapids Magazine

Grand Rapids Magazine

Troy, MI
21
Followers
49
Post
771
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids Magazine is the definitive resource on the people, food & drink, culture, arts & entertainment, lifestyle and news of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

 https://www.grmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy