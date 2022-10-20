ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

Man enters plea in slayings of Detroit-area father, son

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SOUTH LYON, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty in the slayings of a father and son in their southeastern Michigan home.

Fadi Zeineh’s plea Thursday to second-degree murder charges came days before his trial was scheduled to start Monday in Oakland County Circuit Court, The Oakland Press of Pontiac reported.

First-degree murder charges, which carry a mandatory life sentence, were dismissed. A conviction for second-degree murder carries life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Dylan Stamper, 17, and his father, Keith Stamper, 43, were shot in December 2020 in their South Lyon home, northwest of Detroit. Dylan Stamper was pronounced dead at the home. His father died about a month later in a hospital.

Zeineh also pleaded guilty to armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anthony Marshall Porter, 28, also is is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the newspaper. Porter’s trial is scheduled to start Dec. 8.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

