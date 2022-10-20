ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHIO Dayton

Battle rages in W.Va. over control of public school policy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — Voters in West Virginia will get the final say on a ballot question that would amend the state constitution to give the Republican-dominated legislature control over virtually every aspect of public schooling. The vote comes amid a fight raging nationally over the politicization...
Metro News

Monday Morning Musings

Cabell flips: One of the last remaining large Democratic counties in West Virginia is now red, but not by much. The most recent voter registration figures from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office show Cabell County with 20,866 Republicans and 20,536 Democrats (and 12,031 no party). Just six years ago, there were 7,700 more Democrats than Republicans in the state’s fourth largest county.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Amendment 2 goal has long history for West Virginia Republicans

CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know.

213,000 West Virginians are eligible for federal student loan forgiveness, data shows. The Biden administration is encouraging people to apply by Nov. 15. Here’s who is eligible and how to apply. Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
IOWA STATE
WTAP

West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Breaking down what Amendment 4 means for West Virginia voters

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters will need to decide how much of a role the state Legislature can have in educational policies. A Summary of Purpose for the Education Accountability Amendment, known as Amendment 4, will appear on each ballot for voters to decide if they are “for” or “against” it.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Metro News

W.Va. National Guard ups education benefits for soldiers/airmen

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard hoping to advance their education will soon have additional benefits to use toward the goal. The Guard recently announced it has upped the cap on the program allocation from $7,000 to $9,000. “The average at Marshall...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

State tourism leader says fall colors in West Virginia best in a decade

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby says the fall colors in West Virginia are the best the state has seen in a decade. Ruby, appearing on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ in the past week, said in the past month there were 22 million impressions on West Virginia Tourism’s social media pages and it mainly stemmed from fall photos around the state.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Athenaeum

Voters asked to weigh in on WV constitutional amendments

Election day is just around the corner, with four major amendments to the state constitution up for debate regarding religion, taxes, education and impeachment. Amendments 2 and 4 have sparked the most controversy statewide. In addition to the amendments, voters will also be asked to weigh into local, state and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV

Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
MARYLAND STATE

