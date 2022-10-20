Read full article on original website
Metro News
Monday Morning Musings
Cabell flips: One of the last remaining large Democratic counties in West Virginia is now red, but not by much. The most recent voter registration figures from Secretary of State Mac Warner’s Office show Cabell County with 20,866 Republicans and 20,536 Democrats (and 12,031 no party). Just six years ago, there were 7,700 more Democrats than Republicans in the state’s fourth largest county.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Amendment 2 goal has long history for West Virginia Republicans
CHARLESTON — It’s been nearly 24 years since a commission formed by West Virginia’s oldest and youngest governor recommended eliminating tangible personal property taxes on machinery/equipment, inventory, and vehicles. But that question still dominates today as voters consider a constitutional amendment in November. Early voting begins Wednesday...
Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know.
213,000 West Virginians are eligible for federal student loan forgiveness, data shows. The Biden administration is encouraging people to apply by Nov. 15. Here’s who is eligible and how to apply. Thousands qualify for student loan forgiveness in West Virginia. Here’s what to know. appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTAP
West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer...
wchstv.com
POLL: Should West Virginia kids be required to get COVID vaccines before attending school?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kids must get a number of immunizations before attending school, and a panel with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending more – COVID vaccines. Eyewitness News wants to know whether you think West Virginia schoolchildren should be required to have the...
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $2.6 million for eleven West Virginia safety programs
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $2,659,835 from the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). Eleven West Virginia programs will use the funding to promote public safety by expanding law enforcement hiring capacity,...
WSAZ
Breaking down what Amendment 4 means for West Virginia voters
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia voters will need to decide how much of a role the state Legislature can have in educational policies. A Summary of Purpose for the Education Accountability Amendment, known as Amendment 4, will appear on each ballot for voters to decide if they are “for” or “against” it.
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
Metro News
W.Va. National Guard ups education benefits for soldiers/airmen
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard hoping to advance their education will soon have additional benefits to use toward the goal. The Guard recently announced it has upped the cap on the program allocation from $7,000 to $9,000. “The average at Marshall...
Governor helps dedicate Williamson pregnancy center, presents $25K in grant funding
A legislation made up of local and state officials and facility personnel joined West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in Williamson Saturday, Oct. 15, to help officially dedicate the WellSpring Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. The governor, who has been a vocal proponent for right-to-life legislation and who in September 2022...
Metro News
DOH accepting bids for 3 bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways is reviewing bids for three bridge replacement projects and hopes to award the contracts for those projects soon. A bid letting was held last week. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov....
Metro News
State tourism leader says fall colors in West Virginia best in a decade
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby says the fall colors in West Virginia are the best the state has seen in a decade. Ruby, appearing on MetroNews ‘Talkline’ in the past week, said in the past month there were 22 million impressions on West Virginia Tourism’s social media pages and it mainly stemmed from fall photos around the state.
Most WV legislators voted in favor of every ‘anti-LGBTQ’ bill, advocacy group says
Fairness West Virginia (FWV), a civil rights advocacy organization for the LGBTQ community, released its WV Equality Report Card for 2021-2022 and found that nearly 70 percent of West Virginia's lawmakers got failing marks on the report card. Failing means they voted in favor of every bill that FWV considered anti-LGBTQ or to affect LGBTQ individuals.
Daily Athenaeum
Voters asked to weigh in on WV constitutional amendments
Election day is just around the corner, with four major amendments to the state constitution up for debate regarding religion, taxes, education and impeachment. Amendments 2 and 4 have sparked the most controversy statewide. In addition to the amendments, voters will also be asked to weigh into local, state and...
Did You Know: You can legally idle your car in West Virginia?
*Correction: This story was corrected to state that the law prohibiting the idling of cars in WV was repealed in 2018 and does not remain in law as previously stated. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – As winter approaches and we had our first flurries of the year, people need to start warming up their cars. You […]
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Prepares For Increase In RSV
Cases of a respiratory illness, known as RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus are climbing rapidly around the country. West Virginia health officials said they are preparing for a possible surge in cases, especially over the holidays. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said cases of RSV have already reached...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 21
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases increase to 875, no deaths reported in the last 24 hours
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 21, 2022, there are currently 875 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There were no deaths reported to DHHR over the last 24 hours, and the total deaths remain at 7,487 attributed to COVID-19.
PHOTOS: 100-room mansion with wild past for sale in West Virginia
A historic mansion with 61 bedrooms alone is on sale in Wellsburg, West Virginia. Check out the photos to see more of the sprawling 1901 property.
