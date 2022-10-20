Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
WATCH: Sneaky Wyoming Raccoon Thief Makes Clean Getaway
Raccoons remind me of the little 1930's styled thieves in the old Bugs Bunny cartoons, although a lot more frightening in person, especially when you don't see the little "fur ninjas" coming. A new video was released today (October 18th, 2022), showing just how sneaky these Wyoming raccoons can be....
Wyoming College Student Fights Grizzly Bear to Save Friend’s Life
Friendship. Brotherhood. A team. These are words, these are ideas, that many of us spend our whole lives hoping to find. Some of us are lucky to be a part of a team, to have a group of friends that we would stand up for, that we would fight for, that we would die for.
KULR8
Hot tub starts fire outside home south of Red Lodge early Saturday
RED LODGE, Mont. - Residents of a home south of Red Lodge were able to get out safely after a hot tub started a fire that spread to the house Saturday morning. Around 4:45 am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire south of Red Lodge. Crews...
wyo4news.com
Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack
October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
mybighornbasin.com
Big Horn Brawl Preview: Cody Meets Powell for 126th Time
The Cody Bronc Football team closes out the regular season tonight as they hit the road to face their Park County Rivals, Powell, in another edition of the Big Horn Brawl. The Broncs are undefeated on the season, a perfect 7-0, and have already locked up the No. 1 seed for the playoffs which guarantees themselves home field advantage. The Panthers meanwhile, sit at 4-4 on the season, 1-3 in league play. The Pathers are in the playoffs with their seed to be determined. While this game may have no bearing on seeding or playoff implications for the Broncs, that doesn’t mean they’re not going to give it their all. Here from Head Coach Matt McFadden to preview the contest:
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3