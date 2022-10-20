Read full article on original website
NFL Twitter Feasts On Tom Brady After Buccaneers’ Brutal Loss
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took another massive step backwards with a Week 7 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and NFL fans can’t help but belittle the most successful quarterback in history. Brady and the Buccaneers now stare down a 3-4 record after consecutive losses to...
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
Jerry Jones Basically Confirms Throwing Heated F-Bomb At Robert Kraft
ESPN reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft had a heated exchange during an NFL owners meeting in New York. On Friday, Jones basically confirmed the verbal dustup, which reportedly involved him telling Kraft, “Don’t (expletive) with me,” as the league’s owners voted 31-1 to allow the compensation committee to begin negotiations on a new contract with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Lamar Jackson At Running Back? QB Explains Brief Position Change
Lamar Jackson is well on his way to becoming the most prolific rushing quarterback in NFL history, but Sunday presented an opportunity for the Ravens QB to try his hand at gaining some yards in a different way. Facing a fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, nursing a one-score lead,...
Patriots Injury Report: Mac Jones’ Status For Bears Game Revealed
Mac Jones is among 12 New England Patriots players officially listed as questionable for Monday night’s matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Jones was a limited participant in all three practices this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last three games. He reportedly will start over rookie backup Bailey Zappe if he is medically cleared to do so.
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Patriots Rumors: Injured Wideout Not Expected To Play Vs. Bears
The New England Patriots again will be shorthanded at wide receiver when they host the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football.”. Wideout Kendrick Bourne, listed as questionable with a toe injury, is not expected to play against Chicago, per a report Sunday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. Bourne...
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
Mac Jones Breaks Silence, Talks Ankle Injury And Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones hadn’t spoken to reporters since the day after injuring his ankle in the Patriots’ Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. That changed Friday afternoon. The sophomore quarterback appeared toward the end of locker room availability and fielded five questions. He spoke...
Yankees Down Bad With Depressingly Low Game 4 Ticket Prices
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for the New York Yankees, the Bronx Bombers were responsible for another incredibly embarrassing feat. The Yankees, who trail the Astros 3-0 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series, will host Houston on Sunday night in hopes of staving off elimination. Those rooting for New York, however, don’t seem overly interested in being in attendance for what could prove to be a season-ending defeat.
Jose Altuve Seemed Oddly Chill About Astros Fan Running On Field For Selfie
One Houston Astros fan really, really wanted to meet Jose Altuve on Thursday night. And, well, he got what he wanted. The unnamed fan dashed onto the field during the ninth inning of Game 2 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and the New York Yankees, and actually reached Altuve with enough time to hug the shortstop and snap a selfie before security intervened.
Gerrit Cole Compliments Astros, Pats Self On Back As Yankees Drop Game 3
Gerrit Cole took the mound in a must-win spot Saturday during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but despite the fact Cole and the Yankees didn’t get the job done, the right-hander still was able to feel at ease after the defeat. Cole...
49ers DE Nick Bosa Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (groin) will play in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. Bosa missed the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons due to a groin injury, and it showed for the team’s defense. The 49ers had not allowed more than 19 points in their first five games but ended up allowing 28 in last Sunday’s defeat. It’s a significant boost to a San Francisco defense that was without seven starters on Sunday. It’s just in time for a blockbuster matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs offense in Week 7.
Christian McCaffrey Shows Love For Panthers After Trade To 49ers
It wasn’t exactly a smooth tenure in Carolina for former Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Injuries plagued McCaffrey’s five-plus season with the Panthers as he played in only 10 games combined the last two seasons prior to the 2022 campaign.
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Ruled OUT for Sunday vs. Titans
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/nose) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, per Ari Meirov of PFF. Leonard has played just 16 snaps all season and isn’t showing a sign of returning anytime soon. It hinders the run defense, which could spell disaster with Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry as the opposition this Sunday. It will be an all-important AFC South clash this weekend, as the winner will get sole possession of first place in the division.
Brian Burns Takes Victory Lap When Reacting To Sack On Tom Brady
The Panthers were feeling good about themselves after an upset win over the Buccaneers, especially Brian Burns. The star Carolina pass rusher had himself a day against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old recorded five tackles, including a sack and two tackles for a loss. Despite seemingly in full...
Jets Receive Bad Injury News Before Matchup Against Patriots
At 5-2, the New York Jets are flying as high as they have in a long time, but one feared injury diagnosis seems to have dimmed their spirits. The Jets defeated the Broncos, 16-9, on Sunday behind a big play by rookie running back Breece Hall — whose 64-yard touchdown run was the difference maker in Denver. Unfortunately for New York, it sounds as though they will be without their dynamic rookie, and some other offensive starters, for the foreseeable future.
Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Hires Lawyer Who Handled Tiger Woods’ Divorce
The divorce between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen is said to be getting “nasty” as the supermodel has reportedly hired a high-profile lawyer. Page Six reported Friday that Bündchen hired Tom Sasser, the managing partner of the law firm of Sasser, Cestero & Roy. The divorce attorney has handled other high-profile clients, specifically Tiger Woods in his divorce with Elin Nordegren. He also represented Jeff Gordon in his 2003 divorce from wife Brooke, which turned into a battle over the NASCAR driver?s net worth, but was ultimately settled.
Steelers-Dolphins DFS Showdown: Slate Strategy Analysis
Free up-to-date projections and optimization tools for all NFL DFS slates are available at DailyRoto.com. For bookmarking purposes, optimal probability simulations and expected ownership projections will be available on a continuous link here.MULTIPLIER TARGETS:. The Miami Dolphins are dominating the optimal and ownership boards as they are more than a...
