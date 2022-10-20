ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
Benzinga

AT&T Is 'Largely Solid' Judging From Q3 Beat, But Analysts Are Concerned: Here's Why

There is downside risk to AT&T's prior outlook for 2023, an analyst said. AT&T continues to lose overall broadband subscribers, another analyst stated. AT&T Inc. T released upbeat third-quarter results on Thursday with an increase in wireless subscribers. RBC Capital Markets. Analyst Kutgun Maral reiterated a Sector Perform rating, while...
Benzinga

Yext's Operational Improvements, New Hires Impresses Analyst

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Hold on Yext, Inc YEXT. He had a chance to meet with Yext CEO Michael Walrath and CFO Darryl Bond over two days. During his meetings, management emphasized the cultural change proliferating throughout the organization and how it favors operational efficiency over growth at all costs dynamic.
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About S&P Global

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency

Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Benzinga

Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening

Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Benzinga

Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts

The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
Benzinga

Where Medical Properties Trust Stands With Analysts

Medical Properties Trust MPW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Medical Properties Trust has an average price target of $18.83 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $15.00.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
Benzinga

Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Tractor Supply?

Tractor Supply's TSCO short percent of float has risen 5.96% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.53 million shares sold short, which is 4.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Analyzing Huadi International Group's Short Interest

Huadi International Group's HUDI short percent of float has risen 57.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

5 REITS with the Fastest Growing Dividends

Some income investors look for the highest-yielding dividend stocks while others feel more secure with lower-yielding stocks, provided the dividend is safe and consistently paid. But investors should also consider how fast the dividend is growing because a fast-growing dividend can quickly boost the yield of one’s original cost basis...
Benzinga

Karuna Therapeutics Whale Trades For October 21

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

D-Wave Quantum Shares Pop After Making Way Into AWS Marketplace

Quantum computing company D-Wave Quantum Inc QBTS launched in Amazon.com Inc AMZN AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS Marketplace customers can easily purchase a variety of quantum computing offerings from D-Wave, including access to...

