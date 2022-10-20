ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

14 arrested, 4,000 stolen items recovered in organized theft ring in Buncombe Co.

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies busted an organized theft ring and recovered 4,000 stolen items in Buncombe County.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation recovered more than 4,000 stolen items from Denny’s Jewelry & Pawn located at 2323 Hendersonville Road in Ardan.

Deputies said the recovered items mostly came from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target and Sportman’s Warehouse from across Buncombe County.

Loss prevention specialists from those stores were able to identify the items, which mostly were unopen and in the original packaging.

The sheriff’s office said an estimated cost of the recovered items has not yet been finalized, but it will exceed the original estimate of $125,000 to $150,000.

The following 14 people were arrested and charged following the investigation:

  • Corrie Anita Avery
  • Alyssia Nichole Lindsey
  • Harvey Douglas Bowman II
  • Kenneth Eugene Gates
  • Tammy Sue Gates
  • Robert Dennis Lewis Sr.
  • Robert Dennis Lewis Jr.
  • Amy Marie Brown
  • Samantha Beth Johnson
  • Jason Joseph Suburger
  • Ricky Scott Mills
  • Kelce Phillip Lytle III
  • Gabriel Thomas Lockridge
  • Dustin Michael Zaleznack

Robert Lewis Sr. and Robert Lewis Jr. are owners of Denny’s Jewelry and Pawn. Kenneth Gates and Tammy Gates are employees of the store.

This case remains under active investigation by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

