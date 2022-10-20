ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Get The Perfect Warm Highlights & Layered Haircut For Fall: Expert Tips

By Olivia Elgart
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Leilah Fuller

Now that fall is here and winter is on the way, it’s time to think about adding some warmer tones to your hair. The change of seasons is the perfect time to totally revamp your hair and Jerome Lordet and Joanna Pinto from Pierre Michel Salon in NYC, spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Both hair experts shared an exact hair makeover with tips and explained what to ask for at the salon before your next visit.

Leilah after getting a cut & color at Pierre Michel Salon in NYC. (Leilah Fuller)
Leilah’s hair after going to the salon. (Leilah Fuller)

Hairstylist, Jerome, explained exactly what type of cut he gave Leilah, (pictured above). “We brought Leilah’s length a few inches shorter to give more thickness at the bottom and then added some long layers to give more movement and curtain bangs to frame her face.” Then, Jerome used a Davines volumizer spray, “to give body before blow drying with a one-inch size round brush, creating some loose waves.” For the final touches to her haircut, Jerome added a finishing Maria Valentino Hair nourishment serum at the ends to give shine to Leilah’s hair.

Leilah’s hair before getting a makeover. (Leilah Fuller)
The side of Leilah’s hair before getting a makeover. (Leilah Fuller)
The back of Leilah’s hair before getting a makeover. (Leilah Fuller)

Once Leilah was done with her cut, she moved on to Joanna for her color. Joanna explained the situation Leilah’s hair was in, saying, “At the time of the consultation, Leilah expressed how she wanted a little dimension but wanted to keep it low maintenance. She also stressed how much she loved the warm red tones.”

Leilah’s hair after Pierre Michel salon. (Leilah Fuller)

Joanna suggested doing foilyage to a few defined pieces throughout just enough of her hair “to break up her dark natural color.” Confused as to what foilyage is? Joanna explained that it is “a similar technique to balayage where a lightener is applied in a sweeping technique.” Joanna revealed she “didn’t want to over-highlight because we wanted her to read rich brunette, so they were strategically placed.” After her highlights were done processing, Joanna toned her hair with a warm chestnut gloss, “that gave her a uniform rich tone and reflected a youthful shine.”

