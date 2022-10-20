ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemmons, NC

Family of Clemmons woman killed when neighbor allegedly fired into ceiling questioning Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigation

By Michael Hennessey
 3 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The family of a Clemmons woman that deputies say was killed when a man fired a gun into the ceiling of the apartment below her is now questioning the sheriff’s office’s response.

Documents show deputies had been called to a reported discharge of a firearm at the same location – a discharge the family believes took her life – about 12 hours before investigators say her body was found.

Man fires gun into ceiling, killing upstairs neighbor in Clemmons apartment, sheriff’s office says
Wednesday, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office sent a release detailing the death of 37-year-old Alia Balola. Deputies say around 9:15 Tuesday morning, they responded to a call for service in reference to a shooting at the 300 block of Hawk Ridge Drive. That’s when they say they entered a third-floor apartment and found Balola dead.

Deputies say after further investigation, they determined that 20-year-old A’Monte Zariq Jones, who lived in a second-floor apartment, had fired a gun into the ceiling during a “domestic disturbance.” They say Balola was hit and killed and announced Jones was being charged with first-degree murder.

Balola’s family, however, said they were able to obtain a search warrant showing deputies were called to 323 Hawk Ridge Drive on Monday, in reference to a break-in. The warrant says the occupant “reported that a black male wearing all black forcefully entered her apartment and assaulted her.” The warrant continues to say the woman “indicated that a gun was fired into the ceiling. Deputies attempted to make contact with the occupants of 333 Hawk Ridge Dr. but were unsuccessful.”

Scanner traffic shows that call came out around 9:30 p.m. Monday. An incident report details a “simple assault, non-aggravated assault” that was investigated in the 300-block of Hawk Ridge Drive around 9:30 p.m.

“When she was bleeding out that night, when the police were knocking on her door, weren’t they supposed to open that door or break in to make sure she was not incapacitated or that the bullet could have possibly hit her spine?” asked John Hernandez, who tells FOX8 he was Balola’s coworker.

The warrant then details deputies responding to 333 Hawk Ridge Drive on Tuesday for a shooting call for service. Upon arrival, the warrant states “deputies located a female deceased [on] the floor of the bedroom directly beside the bed. The deceased female had what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the right side of her torso with dried blood on her clothing around that area. The deceased was still partially covered up with a blanket and pillow. The victim was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel at 0943 hours.”

Hernandez says deputies were called to Balola’s apartment after she did not arrive to their shared workplace Tuesday morning.

A’Monte Zariq Jones

The warrant continues to say “a small hole was discovered in the bed sheet several inches below the pillow. The bed had several items on the left side, making the right side the only available area to sleep. The small hole in the bed sheet was in the same approximate area that would be consistent with where the gunshot wound was located on the deceased.”

“Due to the gunshot appearing to be coming from the apartment below, 323 Hawk Ridge Dr,” the warrant continues, “a safety sweep was done for other shooting victims. Three individuals were located inside apartment 323 and were detained. No other shooting victims were located.”

17-year-old suspect to be charged as adult after allegedly killing teens from Alamance, Orange counties

“Why didn’t they go up to the apartment at night? They just say your sister died. But she didn’t just die, she suffered. She could have suffered for one hour, for two hours, for three hours, we don’t know but she was suffering,” said Eric Balola, through translator Bassel Masry.

Eric tells FOX8 he spoke with deputies on Wednesday – the same day he was allowed into his sister’s apartment – but was not provided clarity surrounding the circumstances of the discovery of her body. Masry told FOX8 there was the possibility of a language barrier between Eric and investigators.

While Eric Balola did call for continued justice for his sister in relation to the murder charge against Jones – who is also charged with felony discharging a firearm within an enclosure and felony discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling – he told FOX8 wonders if his sister could have been saved.

“Why was she suffering all this time? Why weren’t they there? If it was during the day, they could have asked the administration of the building to let them in. The apartment complex management. But it was during the night, you would assume that they should have broken in to make sure she was OK,” he said, through Masry.

“As always, any loss of life is a loss to our community,” said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, in the initial release from the sheriff’s office. “Even though our hearts are heavy, we are saddened by the tragic loss of life. Rest assured, the investigation is ongoing, so justice is brought to the life that was lost in this tragic accident.”

Parents of Raleigh mass shooting suspect release statement

When FOX8 followed up with the sheriff’s office to inquire about the call deputies responded to Monday night, any possible connection between the cases, and to ask for clarification about when Balola was shot, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said, “As stated in the press release, the investigation is ongoing at this time. For more information, please reach out to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.”

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill told FOX8 his office cannot comment on the case, as the investigation is ongoing.

Eric Balola told FOX8, despite his family’s reluctance due to religious reasons, they are asking an autopsy be performed on Alia Balola, as the family hopes it will provide answers to their questions.

Eric Balola said the autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

