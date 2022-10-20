ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, SC

Man shot, killed by deputies after carjacking, standoff in SC

By Robert Cox
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVrn4_0igfMVJb00

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed by Pickens County deputies Wednesday evening.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a fight on Latham Street near Easley just before 6 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man they said had active warrants for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said the man ran from the home on to Kay Drive where used a gun to carjack someone.

The man then drove off the road and the vehicle became stuck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the man repeatedly pointed the gun at deputies and Easley police officers.

Investigators said there was a brief standoff before the man “engaged law enforcement” with the gun and he was shot. It’s unclear if the man fired any shots at deputies.

The shooting happened on Kay Drive near Crosswell School Road.

Nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The Pickens County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the man.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is responding to investigate the shooting.

  • Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting on Kay Drive in Pickens County, S.C., October 19, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ePLK_0igfMVJb00
    Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting on Kay Drive in Pickens County, S.C., October 19, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBcss_0igfMVJb00
    Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting on Kay Drive in Pickens County, S.C., October 19, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2h5E_0igfMVJb00
    Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting on Kay Drive in Pickens County, S.C., October 19, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr3V0_0igfMVJb00
    Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting on Kay Drive in Pickens County, S.C., October 19, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LAaRN_0igfMVJb00
    Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting on Kay Drive in Pickens County, S.C., October 19, 2022 (WSPA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15y3GC_0igfMVJb00
    Law enforcement at scene of reported shooting on Kay Drive in Pickens County, S.C., October 19, 2022 (WSPA)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Welcome Avenue Extension. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person is dead and another is hurt after a crash that happened on Saturday evening on Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 on South Piedmont Highway. Troopers said the crash happened...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Plane makes emergency landing on Spartanburg roadway

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials said a plane made an emergency landing on John B. White Boulevard Sunday in Spartanburg. The Spartanburg Fire Department says four passengers were inside the small Piper airplane, all who left without any injuries. The landing took down two power lines in the process. Duke Energy reported there were 165 […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to fire at plant in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department is responding to a fire that happened Friday afternoon at a plant in Easley, according to dispatch. According to Fire Chief Matthew Littleton, the call came in at around 3:54 p.m. reporting a fire in one of the buildings. Littleton said...
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Fleming Street

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are covering our first Laurens County road for “Getting Answers.”. Drivers brought Fleming Street, in Laurens, to our attention. You’ll find it between North Harper Street and Exchange Road. Though the roads is only a mile long, the South Carolina Department of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy