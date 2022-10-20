Read full article on original website
Myovant Agrees To Be Acquired By Sumitomo Pharma Unit In $1.7B Deal As Japanese Company Sweetens Bid
Myovant Sciences, Inc. MYOV announced late Sunday a deal to be acquired by Japanese pharmaceutical company Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd's DNPUF unit Sumitovant Biopharma. The Deal Terms: The agreement provides for all of the Myovant shares to be acquired at $27 per share in cash, or $1.7 billion in total. The per-share value represents a 50% premium to Myovant’s closing price on Sept. 30, the last trading prior to the Japanese company’s non-binding proposal. Sumitovant currently beneficially owns 52% of Myovant shares.
Karuna Therapeutics Whale Trades For October 21
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Atlassian Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Atlassian TEAM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Where Medical Properties Trust Stands With Analysts
Medical Properties Trust MPW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Medical Properties Trust has an average price target of $18.83 with a high of $23.00 and a low of $15.00.
Trading Mindset - The Mental Battle In Crypto Futures Trading
Before going to war, one should prepare himself. I see the crypto markets, especially futures, as a psychological battlefield. Anyone can make money during bull markets but to be able to carry on during bear markets, with their harsh volatility, blown stop losses and random price action requires a different type of preparation.
How Warren Buffett Just Became More Heavily Invested In 'Rat Poison' Cryptocurrency
Known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and by other nicknames, legendary investor Warren Buffett is a man of many names. Buffett also gives out nicknames from time to time, including calling leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD “rat poison squared.”. Here's how Buffett might be more invested in cryptocurrency...
Yext's Operational Improvements, New Hires Impresses Analyst
Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Hold on Yext, Inc YEXT. He had a chance to meet with Yext CEO Michael Walrath and CFO Darryl Bond over two days. During his meetings, management emphasized the cultural change proliferating throughout the organization and how it favors operational efficiency over growth at all costs dynamic.
Allied, Small Pharma Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today
Small Pharma DMTTF shares closed up 6.33% at $0.16. Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.59% at $9.58. Numinus Wellness NUMIF shares closed up 2.26% at $0.19. ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed up 1.06% at $2.86. LOSERS:. Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 5.36% at $0.85. Cybin CYBN shares...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Johnson & Johnson
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson. Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson JNJ we detected 12 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the...
Why This Market Analyst Expects Santa Claus Rally To Take S&P 500 Back To August High
The market staged a strong comeback last week thanks to some better-than-feared earnings reports. The rebound has set tongues wagging about a potential inflection point. Why Yardeni Expects Santa Claus Rally: The S&P 500 Index could be making another bottom right around the June lows, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, told CNBC.
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Market Volatility Decreases As Dow Jumps More Than 700 Points
U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, closing the week on a strong note. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week. The gains came despite the 10-year Treasury yield climbing to its highest level...
Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: Why Tesla Stock Can Bounce Back In 3 Months, Exxon Mobil, Twitter, Oracle And More
A KeyBanc analyst raised his rating on Oracle, calling the stock a "defensive play." Starboard Value's stake in Salesforce isn't likely a large one, but the stock is still being boosted. Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's and other leading media outlets, here are the articles investors...
ASML Holding Whale Trades For October 21
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ASML Holding ASML. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About S&P Global
Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on S&P Global SPGI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Why Chinese Small-Cap IPOs Are Being Halted By Nasdaq
Nasdaq Inc NDAQ is cracking down on small Chinese companies' initial public offerings (IPOs) by halting their listings. In addition, it is slowing down the IPO approvals and demanding more information related to various parties in the deals. What Happened: Nasdaq has informed lawyers about new listings of small-cap companies,...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On RingCentral
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on RingCentral RNG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Why Big Tech Earnings, October CPI Print Could Be Near-Term Market Drivers: Gene Munster On These 2 Catalysts
The upcoming week will see some of the high-profile tech names releasing quarterly results and setting the tone for the market. The U.S. market staged a strong rebound this week thanks to some strong earnings news flow. The sustenance of the rally in the coming weeks will largely depend on two key things — earnings from blue-chip tech stocks and the September consumer price inflation data.
Analyzing Huadi International Group's Short Interest
Huadi International Group's HUDI short percent of float has risen 57.65% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 43 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
The Good Shroom Adds New Hash And Flower SKU-s To Its Cannabis Portfolio
The Good Shroom Co Inc. through its subsidiary Teonan Biomedical Inc., has begun selling OG Hawaïenne by Nordique Royale and Cherry Blossom by Velada in Quebec. The company received its first PO for these 2 products for $26,680 and is expected to receive replenishment PO's every 1 to 3 weeks in addition to its other products. This launch is occurring in approximately 30% of all stores for the first 6 months and is expected to move into all stores thereafter. The size of its PO's are also expected to increase concurrently at that time. The company also has 6 other hash and cannabis flower products presently sold in Quebec and expects to launch another product in the infused pre-roll segment in the coming month.
