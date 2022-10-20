ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic

The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
ORLANDO, FL
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

How Ja Morant recalled rookie season moment to bait Ben Simmons in Grizzlies' win over Nets

For all of Ja Morant's highlights, athleticism and sublime assists, his IQ has been praised just as much by teammates, opponents and Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant had 38 points in the Grizzlies' 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but he made a heady play to draw Ben Simmons' sixth foul with 3:52 left. The Grizzlies (3-1) led 124-118 and Morant let the inbounds slowly roll ahead of him until he got past midcourt.
MEMPHIS, TN
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half

It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
SACRAMENTO, CA
TMZ.com

LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss

LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN

