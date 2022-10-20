Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Lou Williams' Response About His Two Wives Becomes Viral: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn't These Two."
Lou Williams roasted a troll who tried making fun of him having 2 wives by sharing a picture of some other women with Williams.
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
The Lakers suffered yet another loss as they fell to a 106-104 defeat at the hands of the Trail Blazers. With their latest loss against Portland, the Lakers now have a 0-3 record in the league to start with. While this game was not a blowout, it was a cruel...
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
Blake Griffin play was ‘highlight’ for Joe Mazzulla in Celtics’ win over Magic
The Celtics certainly had some struggles guarding the Magic on Saturday as they were caught up in an unexpected shootout. Little is expected for a young Orlando squad this season, but the Magic showed some grit against the defending East champs. But the Celtics eventually pulled away late in the 126-120 win as Jayson Tatum scored 40 points and Derrick White added another 27.
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."
Anthony Morrow explains why Russell Westbrook needs to leave the Lakers.
Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
How Ja Morant recalled rookie season moment to bait Ben Simmons in Grizzlies' win over Nets
For all of Ja Morant's highlights, athleticism and sublime assists, his IQ has been praised just as much by teammates, opponents and Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant had 38 points in the Grizzlies' 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but he made a heady play to draw Ben Simmons' sixth foul with 3:52 left. The Grizzlies (3-1) led 124-118 and Morant let the inbounds slowly roll ahead of him until he got past midcourt.
NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half
It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
LeBron James Hits Nobu After Tough Lakers Loss
LeBron James turned to raw fish and sexy mood lighting to get over yet another miserable Lakers loss on Sunday night ... hitting Nobu just minutes after his squad fell to the Blazers. LBJ hit up the popular sushi restaurant in Malibu ... right after his team suffered a gut-wrenching...
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
From 1994 to 2007, former guard Jalen Rose enjoyed a great career in the NBA. While he was never considered a star back in his day, Rose was always an important rotation player for his team and he crossed paths with many of the game's all-time greatest players. So when...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is listed as probable for Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
2 Miami Heat Players Suspended
On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
