For all of Ja Morant's highlights, athleticism and sublime assists, his IQ has been praised just as much by teammates, opponents and Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins. Morant had 38 points in the Grizzlies' 134-124 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, but he made a heady play to draw Ben Simmons' sixth foul with 3:52 left. The Grizzlies (3-1) led 124-118 and Morant let the inbounds slowly roll ahead of him until he got past midcourt.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO