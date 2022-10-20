RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO