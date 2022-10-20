Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Man Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding Effat Effat, 61, who went missing late Saturday night. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Effat suffers from cognitive concerns and was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on October 22nd. He was seen leaving the Novant Health...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made In Fatal ATM Shooting From July
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says that they have arrested J’wuan Horton, 24, in connection with the July murder of Karen Baker at an ATM. Horton is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Previously (7/21/22):. CMPD detectives...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigates Homicide In East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say one person has died after a shooting Sunday morning on Snow Lane. Officers were called just before 10:30 a.m. on October 23rd. When they arrived, they found one person shot, who was later pronounced dead by Medic. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Arrested for Throwing Bleach in Bus Driver’s Face
CHARLOTTE — A woman who is suspected of throwing bleach at a CMS school bus driver has been arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Regina Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee. According to jail records, Fields was processed on October 19. On October 18, the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday
SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Community Gathers For “Cops, Cars, & Kids”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local kids got a chance to interact with police in a positive way at the third annual “Cops, Cars, & Kids” event in east Charlotte. Organizers brought out exotic cars for families to enjoy, along with music, games, and food. It happened Saturday at...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Safe After Getting Stuck in Bucket Truck in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now safe and uninjured after getting stuck in a bucket truck on Bluestem Lane. Officials at the scene said that a mechanical failure caused the bucket truck to become stuck. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire is working to rescue a man that is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week. The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House. It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds...
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Kilo A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Kilo. Kilo is 2 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on September 1st. Kilo is available to foster. To get more information on Kilo or any of the other animals...
wccbcharlotte.com
Reptile Awareness Day at Cold Blooded and Bizarre
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October 21st is Reptile Awareness Day. It’s a day to inform people about the benefit that reptiles serve in our ecosystem and our food chain. Michael and Patrick with Cold Blooded and Bizarre met with Rising’s Rachael Maurer to discuss more about how reptiles are beneficial in controlling the rodent and insect population. They also help agriculture by spreading seeds.
wccbcharlotte.com
StarMed Healthcare Has The New COVID-19 Boosters For Children Ages 5-11
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – StarMed Healthcare has the new, recently approved COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 5 to 11. The updated boosters are bivalent vaccines, which means they target both the most recent Omicron sub-variants – known as BA.4 and BA.5 – as well as the original SARS-CoV-2 strain.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMS Principal All Smiles After Surprise Of Receiving Principal Of The Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paw Creek Elementary Principal Danielle Belton was awarded the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Principal of the Year award on Friday. Belton was surprised in front of her entire school with the award. “I’m excited, I’m elated, I’m in aw. I’m surprised. I’m just, I’m grateful,” Belton explained....
wccbcharlotte.com
Catawba College in Salisbury Gets $42 Million Surprise Gift
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.
wccbcharlotte.com
Edge On The Clock: Uber Announces Journey Ads Service
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Walmart is launching a new platform for influencers. The platform allows creators to earn commissions based on product recommendations to followers. Influencers can share product links on any social platform, and can use an analytics dashboard to track viewership, engagement, and commissions. The beta version is out now and Walmart plans to fully launch the new service in 2023.
wccbcharlotte.com
Dozens March In Charlotte To Support Freedom For Iran
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in Charlotte joined the international call for change in Iran on Saturday. Dozens turned out to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown to march in support of freedom for people in Iran and Iranian women’s rights. Protests have sparked globally following the death of 22-year-old...
wccbcharlotte.com
Talking with Criss Angel About His New CW Series “Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — World-Renowned Illusionist and Creator Criss Angel, Emmy® winner Loni Love and Master magician Lance Burton are the judges of the new alternative competition series, Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars, premiering Saturday, October 22 on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW. Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin...
wccbcharlotte.com
AP: Charlotte 49ers Fire Football Coach Will Healy After Team Falls To 1-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte fired coach Will Healy on Sunday after the 49ers fell to 1-7 in their final season as a member of Conference USA. “We are grateful to Will Healy for the incredible energy and enthusiasm he brought to our program,” said Charlotte 49ers athletic director Mike Hill. “He made an impact here that will never be forgotten. Sadly, however, our on-field results have not met expectations. Will and his family are special people and we wish them the best.”
Comments / 0