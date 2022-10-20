Clatsop County issues Air Quality Advisory for inland areas

Clatsop County is issuing an unhealthy air quality advisory for Elsie, Jewell, Knappa, Olney and Svensen.

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens are advised to reduce your exposure by:

Avoiding strenuous outdoor activities.

Keeping outdoor activities short.

Considering moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else is advised to take any of these steps to reduce exposure:

Choose less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard.

Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

“The reduced air quality is due to wildfire smoke,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop County Emergency Management Director. “We hope that cooler and wetter temperatures this weekend will improve air quality.”

County public health and emergency management staff continue monitoring the Air Quality Index and will alert impacted communities as needed.

Updates to Clatsop County air quality will be posted to Clatsop County social media.