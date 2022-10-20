Traffic stop leads to DUII and drug arrest

On October 6, at about 2:42 P.M., an Oregon State Trooper assigned to the Astoria Area Command stopped a black van for several traffic violations on US Highway 30 westbound near milepost 89.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper noted the driver displayed several signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. The involved vehicle was searched, and the following items were seized:

• 89.4 grams of Cocaine

• 507.1 grams of pills containing Fentanyl

• 108.3 grams of Heroin

• 60.5 grams of Psilocybin

• 9mm pistol

• $1,314.12 in US Currency

• Digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and drug packaging

The driver, who was identified as Jamie Redman Brown (47) from Hammond, Oregon, was lodged in the Clatsop County Jail on the following charges:

• Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants-Controlled Substances

• Reckless Driving

• Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl- Substantial Quantity (5 grams or more)

• Unlawful Possession of Heroin- Substantial Quantity (5 grams or more)

• Unlawful Possession of Cocaine- Substantial Quantity (5 grams or more)

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

OSP Troopers were assisted during the investigation by Detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative).

The Oregon State Police-Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA).

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including the OSP-DHE Initiative.