Cambridge, MA

The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Business Buzz: Latest on Asaro Bakery; Joel Bagnal Goldsmiths & Jewelers closing

If Asaro Bakery gets as many customers as we get emails from people asking about when it is opening…the planned Church Street business is going to make a killing. But first it needs to submit new architectural and engineering plans to convert the retail space into restaurant space, which includes all the necessary plumbing, etc. to meet food codes and town bylaws.
WELLESLEY, MA
Caught in Southie

The Beginning of the End: 1987 South Boston

A time capsule of the way it was in a neighborhood on the brink of gentrification. GBH Archives on social media shares little bits of Boston history in short videos. On Saturday, they posted one filmed in South Boston back in April of 1987 with residents reacting to the new Fan Pier Development happening along the waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘We’ve come back’: Wally’s Cafe reopens in the South End

The jazz club was closed for two and a half years during the pandemic. Historic music venue Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club is making a post-pandemic comeback. After being closed for over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular spot reopened on Sept. 12, and has returned to hosting three bands a night featuring blues, funk, jazz, and Latin jazz salsa.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
universalhub.com

Plywood windows never a good look for a Boston skyscraper

Our own Cybah looked up and noticed all these plywood windows on the new 55-story Millennium Partners tower in Winthrop Square. Probably nothing to worry about, but Bostonians still haven't forgotten time the Hancock tower became the world's tallest plywood building in the early 1970s. 1973 Hancock photo by Ernst...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Versace opens first outlet store in Wrentham

Versace joins several other retailers opening locations at the shopping center, including British clothing company Fatface. An international fashion house has opened its first outlet store in New England, which is only its second retail store in the state. Luxury brand Versace has opened at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets....
WRENTHAM, MA
Boston

Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton

“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
ACTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

185 years ago today: I drive no cattle to Ipswich hills

There is no known written evidence that the noted author Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862) ever set. foot in the center of Ipswich. He did visit the nearby towns of Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Newburyport, on some of these occasions to give public lectures. However, he did tread within the town...
IPSWICH, MA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?

Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Development plan at Shattuck hospital leaves residents concerned

Louis Elisa comes to Franklin Park for the fresh air and scenery. “The golds, the reds, the purples and everything,” Elisa said, overlooking the foliage in a picnic area. “If you don't have a car, you know, the free bus along Blue Hill Avenue doesn't get you to New Hampshire, but it gets you to the Franklin Park, where you can have this pristine view of nature in its fullness, and it's gorgeous.”
BOSTON, MA

