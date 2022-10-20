Read full article on original website
'Worst robbery in UFC history': MMA world reacts to Sean O'Malley-Petr Yan decision at UFC 280
A host of UFC fighters and countless fans have voiced their discontent with the judges at UFC 280 after Sean O'Malley was awarded a split-decision victory over Petr Yan. The eccentric bantamweight star took out the three-round contest 29-28 x2, 28-29 after an entertaining back-and-forth bout with the former champion.
UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
Dana White responds to 'bitter' Dan Hardy's accusation of staged video, Hardy fires back
Dana White didn’t like what Dan Hardy had to say about him and the UFC in recent days. The UFC president responded to the accusations Hardy made when he claimed White staged the video of him showing concern for Calvin Kattar in a loss to Max Holloway in January 2021. White denied staging the video and ripped the former UFC commentator for the accusation.
UFC 280 video: Khamzat Chimaev, Abubakar Nurmagomedov separated after physical altercation
ABU DHABI – When the main event ended at UFC 280, the fights weren’t over. UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev and middleweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov were separated during Islam Makhachev’s in-cage interview at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. A video captured by MMA Junkie’s Farah Hannoun shows an...
Cody Garbrandt shares surprising prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 280
Cody Garbrandt has shared a surprising prediction for Saturday’s UFC bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) and Sterling (21-3 MMA) are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 280 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. ’Killashaw’ is looking to reclaim the coveted 135lbs...
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev is No. 1 pound-for-pound, Alexander Volkanovski next fight
ABU DHABI – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter and wants him to prove it against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) captured the vacant lightweight title when he ran through Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to score a second-round submission win in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena. In his corner was his mentor Nurmagomedov, who was elated to pass on the throne to his protege.
Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 280 main event, trades insults with Ben Askren and Ali Abdelaziz
Another major lightweight title fight is in the books and Conor McGregor is back at it – tweeting, that is. Following Islam Makchachev’s title-earning UFC 280 main event victory Saturday in Abu Dhabi, McGregor posted a series of tweets directed at the promotion’s newest champion. Not only...
Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling? Dana White suggests ‘Triple C’ could get the next bantamweight title shot
UFC 280 was a big night for the bantamweight division. Not only did Aljamain Sterling defend the 135 pound title against T.J. Dillashaw, but Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan and became a legitimate contender. But that doesn’t mean it’s O’Malley vs. Sterling next. While there were...
Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”
Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?
It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
