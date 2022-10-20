Read full article on original website
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Unpacks Their Secret to Making Manga
It would put things lightly to say Jujutsu Kaisen is a popular series. When it comes to manga, Gege Akutami is selling volumes like mad, and audiences across the world are eager to check out Jujutsu Kaisen season two. The supernatural series has fans wrapped around its fingers, and of course, Akutami is to thank for the phenomenon.
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
Close-Up Photo of an Ant Goes Viral for Having "Demonic" Face
Most people think of ants as having cutesy alienesque faces – big bug-eyed orbs on either side of their head, with fuzzy antenna sticking up from the middle. That's the way science books always made it look in school – and it's definitely the design concept that films like Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and (more recently) Marvel's Ant-Man movie franchise have always gone with. However, as time and science have progressed, we've been able to get better and better looks at the miniature world around us – and when it comes to ants, that insight has been truly terrifying.
Interview With the Vampire: The Major Differences Between AMC's Series and Anne Rice's Book
With just seven episodes in its first season, AMC's Interview With the Vampire reaches its midpoint this week with episode 4, "The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood With All a Child's Demanding", but in many ways the series is just getting started. Not only has the series already been renewed for a second season, but series showrunner Rolin Jones has said that the first season will only cover the first half of Anne Rice's iconic novel, leaving a lot more story to tell.
Popular House of the Dragon Character Finally Returns in Season Finale
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... House of the Dragon fans haven't seen Corlys Velaryon for a couple of weeks now, and the events of the series had many characters believing he may be dying. After suffering a wound while battling in the Stepstones, Corlys took some time to heal up. Fortunately, he isn't dead, and it doesn't look like he's going to be exiting House of the Dragon's story any time soon.
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
Why She-Hulk Finale's Happy Ending Was So Important (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law saw Jen Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) using her fourth-wall-breaking powers to change the direction of the episode. Jen wasn't pleased with where the story was going, so she left her show on Disney+ and entered an episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled to confront the writers and Kevin Feige, who was revealed to be an AI named K.E.V.I.N. After discussing the ending she deserved, Jen went back to a finale that saw the good guys prevailing and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) having a nice meal with Jen and her family. In honor of the finale, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the show's head writer, Jessica Gao, and she spoke about the importance of Jen's happy ending.
David Tennant Says He Was “Worried It Would Be Difficult To Get In The Groove Again” On ‘Doctor Who’ Return
David Tennant returned to Doctor Who last night as the 14th Doctor after a 12-year hiatus and the Good Omens star said he was “worried it would be difficult to get in the groove again.” Alongside Catherine Tate, who played Donna Noble during Tennant’s previous stint as the 10th Doctor between 2005 and 2010, Tennant appeared last night in Jodie Whittaker’s final episode. Fans were also treated to a sneak peak of the 15th Doctor, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who said: “What the hell is going on?”. Scroll down for a clip. Speaking to the BBC’s Today this morning, Tennant said...
GameStop Stock Movie Dumb Money Casts Barbie, How to Train Your Dragon Actress
The upcoming movie based on the GameStop stock catastrophe, Dumb Money, has cast actress America Ferrera. At the start of 2021, there was an implosion in the stock market with a number of major stocks. The biggest one was GameStop, the stock was trading in the low double digits for months and then it skyrocketed into the hundreds, meaning anyone who got in early and bought a lot of shares made off with a lot of money. It made a lot of people very rich, made some people who got in a bit too late a bit broke, but it was a historic moment and one that has had a lasting impact on the stock market. The sudden surge was influenced by Reddit users, private investors, and generally everyday people, resulting in a truly monumental moment in finance.
Despicable Me Is Changing Streaming Services (Again)
The Minions/Despicable Me franchise remains one of the most popular animated film series around today. All five movies have been hits with kids and done great numbers at the box office, and they continue to find serious success in the streaming space. The first two Despicable Me films have been huge on Netflix each time they've made their way to the streaming service, establishing themselves as Top 10 staples. Unfortunately, in a couple of weeks, Despicable Me is leaving Netflix once again.
New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Posters Debut
Along with last night's TV spot for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has released a batch of new character posters for the film, which is set to debut in theaters next month. The posters feature a half dozen characters, including Shuri -- widely assumed to be the frontrunner to replace T'Challa as Black Panther -- and Namor the Sub-Mariner, who serves as the film's antagonist, and who was revealed to have ties to vibranium, the wondrous metal that has allowed Wakanda to have wealth and self-sufficience from the outside world for generations. To accompany the posters, Marvel rolled out a batch of Twitter emojis for each of the characters.
Naruto Kickstarts New Manga with Sasuke Retsuden Debut: Read
Naruto is back, and thanks to a special new release, all eyes are on the Uchiha family once again. While the main series continues its work on Boruto, Sasuke is leading his very own manga courtesy of Shonen Jump. After a long wait, Sasuke Retsuden has been turned into a manga, and its first chapter is available to read right now.
Did Marvel Just Confirm the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?
A new promotional trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have confirmed who will be the new Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther has the tough task of continuing the franchise without Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died of colon cancer in 2020. Marvel Studios has chosen not to recast the role of T'Challa, though there is a segment of fandom petitioning for a new actor to step into the role to keep the character of T'Challa alive and well. The second trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) donning the Vibranium suit, and now a new video appears to confirm it as well.
American Horror Story: Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down Season 1 Role
American Horror Story kicked off its eleventh season this week, and it's not the only new project from Ryan Murphy. In addition to executive producing Netflix's successful The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, he's also producing The Watcher for the streaming site in addition to helming the first and third episodes. The limited series, which is based on the Internet urban legend of "The Watcher," stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. Netflix released a video titled In Conversation: Ryan Murphy Talks with the Women of The Watcher, and he revealed he wanted Farrow to appear way back in the first season of American Horror Story, and the Rosemary's Baby icon admitted that she regrets turning it down.
House of the Dragon Reveals the Biggest Threat to Westeros in Episode 10
House of the Dragon Season 1 was all about the mounting tensions and bloody betrayals within House Targaryen, but the finale episode reminded us that the biggest threat to Westeros is, and always has been, the dragons. As we wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 we do so with the knowledge that the infamous piece of Game of Thrones history known as "The Dance of the Dragons" has truly begun, and that the opening salvo between "The Greens" and "The Blacks" seems to reveal that one side has the most dangerous dragon of all!
House of the Dragon Just Set Up Major Conflict Between Rhaenyra and Daemon for Season 2
WARNING: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale... The first season of House of the Dragon has officially come to an end, which means all eyes are now focused squarely on the second installment of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel. While the first season focused on the growing rivalry between Rhaenyra and Alicent, it appears as though another personal conflict it going to be a focal point of Season 2. They may fight on the same side, but Rhaenyra and Daemon have a lot of differences to work through.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Artist Shows Love to Mirko in New Sketch
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes might have ended its long run earlier this Spring, but the artist has been showing his love to the pro heroes with a fun new sketch of Mirko and Ryukyu shared with fans! My Hero Academia's world is so big at this point that even series creator Kohei Horikoshi can't really tackle every intriguing aspect of it. Thankfully fans got to see a whole new side of the hero world with a special prequel series taking place a few years before the events of the main series. It introduced a new character who had surprising interactions with the main series' heroes.
My Hero Academia Awards Mirko Season 6's MVP Award After Her Big Moment
My Hero Academia is now tearing its way through the war between the heroes and Paranormal Liberation Front with the sixth season of the anime, and the series has crowned the Rabbit Hero Mirko as the big MVP of the newest episode! After building up the strength of both the heroes and villains sides over the course of the fifth season, the sixth season thus far has been nothing but action as the heroes had attacked Jaku Hospital and the Paranormal Liberation Front's various bases to catch them by surprise. This means that we're seeing some big name heroes in action for the first real time.
‘Always been a lovely guest’: Celebrity chef Curtis Stone defends James Corden
TV chef Curtis Stone has said he was “shocked” to hear accusations that James Corden was “abusive” to staff in a New York City restaurant.The 46-year-old Australian chef, who owns three restaurants in the US, said that The Late Late Show host has “always been a lovely guest” when he dines at one of his establishments.Stone described the comedian as an “absolute gentleman” and “very kind and friendly to the staff”.It comes after Corden was temporarily banned from Balthazar by owner Keith McNally, who claimed he had been “the most abusive customer” towards the restaurant staff.Asked by TMZ if...
