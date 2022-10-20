ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Bishop Manogue's quarterback, receivers leading the Miners' attack

By Jim Krajewski, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FaBKn_0igfLDhy00

Bishop Manogue has rolled through league play with playmakers on both sides of the field, including at a spot not utilized too often in high school football, tight end.

Four of the Miners receivers are in the top 10 in the league in receiving yards, led by Ben Scolari with 960 and 13 touchdowns. Dom Marconato is fourth with 477 yards and 10 TDs and Marshaun Brown is fifth with 435 yards. Kristian Ingman, who plays tight end and defensive end, is 10th with in receiving yards with 375 and seven scores.

On defense, Ingman returned an interception for a score last week.

The Miners beat Reed 51-15 in a non-league game and have wins over McQueen (52-24), Reno (34-14), Spanish Springs (49-14), Galena (44-3) and Carson (77-28).

Ingman said staying motivated each week is not a factor, despite the lopsided scores the Miners post.

He said possibly facing Bishop Gorman in the state championship is a big motivator.

Football rankings: Manogue still on top, Nos. 2-6 a jumble as 2022 regular season winds down

Ingman said playing two tough out-of-state teams to start the season, Bingham and Jesuit — both losses for Manogue — showed the Miners how hard they need to work and how good they need to be.

His tight end coach is Parker Houston, who played that position at Reed for current Manogue coach Ernie Howren, before moving on to play tight end at San Diego State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJif8_0igfLDhy00

Having a quarterback as accurate and strong as Logan Howren opens up the Miners' passing attack. He leads the state passing yards with 2,270 and touchdowns with 34 and just four interceptions. He has completed 134 of 221 passes.

Reed coach Ernie Howren, Logan's father, said his son has improved tremendously from last season to this one.

"I'm really proud of him, as a coach and a dad," Ernie Howren said. "You can just tell he's very comfortable. I don't think he's done. We keep adding more stuff to our game plan because of him."

Logan Howren grew up watching his father coach football — first at Reed and now at Manogue — and is familiar with the intricacies of the game. Ernie said Logan has free rein to change on the field if necessary.

Manogue (7-2 overall, 5-0 league) plays at Damonte Ranch (3-2, 3-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in the final regular season game. Seeding for the 5A Regional playoffs will be set after Friday's games.

Ingman (6-foot-5, 235 pounds) also plays on defense, where the Miners have five of the top 15 pass rushers in the state.

In sack leaders, Manogue has  Cian Stack (5.5), Giovanni Granata (4.5), Salesi Manu (4.5), Marrio Williams Jr,  (4.0) and Kristian Ingman (3.0).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhtDJ_0igfLDhy00

Braelen Toles from Damonte Ranch is second in the state in sacks with 11.5 followed by Jayden LaGrone from McQueen with 8.5 and Galena's Maclain McBride with 7.0.

Damonte Ranch is coming off a 56-12 win over Galena and and senior running back Cameron Rodriguez is averaging more than 100 yards per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4Jyk_0igfLDhy00

Postseason update

The 5A and 2A state championship games are set for Carson on Nov. 19.

This season, the class 1A, 3A and 4A championship football games will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Should two Northern Nevada teams advance to the final round in 1A or 3A, an option exists to move those games to the north. The 4A class is comprised strictly of Southern schools. Should two 2A Southern teams make it to the title game, that game also could be switched.

Bartt Davis, a spokesman with the NIAA, said there were more than 14,000 tickets sold for the four championship games held at Allegiant Stadium last year in Las Vegas.

Week 10 schedule

Thursday, Oct 20: 7 p.m., Pershing County at Battle Mountain.

Friday, Oct. 21: 7 p.m., Bishop Manogue at Damonte Ranch; Reno at Reed; Spanish Springs at Douglas; Carson at Fernley; Wooster at Hug; North Valleys at Sparks; Galena at McQueen; Fallon at Lowry; Incline at Yerington.

Saturday Oct. 22: 1 p.m., Virginia City at Sierra Lutheran; Coleville at Excel Christian. 1:30 p.m., South Tahoe at Truckee. 7 p.m., Elko at Spring Creek.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wJEb_0igfLDhy00

Jim Krajewski covers high school and youth sports for the Reno Gazette Journal. Follow him on Twitter @RGJPreps . Support his work by subscribing to RGJ.com .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Bishop Manogue's quarterback, receivers leading the Miners' attack

