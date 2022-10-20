Ad from 1996 revealed in Southwest Florida after billboard damaged by Ian

Cape Coral, FL - An advertisement from 1996 is on display in Southwest Florida after a billboard was damaged by high winds from Hurricane Ian.

According to reports, Hurricane Ian's 155 mph winds recently blew away the wrapping on a billboard on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, revealing an ad for a 1996 Dodge Caravan.

The billboard shows a picture of a red Dodge Caravan with the caption "See Your Gold Star Dodge Dealer."

Jay Ganzi, a managing partner at Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located down the road from the billboard, told NBC 2 News "I was shocked that there was actually a billboard behind the billboard.”

Ganzi says that while Cape Coral Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram does have a Dodge Caravans for sale, the van was discontinued in 2020.