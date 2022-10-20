ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Suspect in ninja outfit slashes man charged with placing fake bombs in NYC subway stations, sources say

By Nicole Johnson, Jay Dow, Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjxwJ_0igfKEU400

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man wearing a ninja outfit, complete with a samurai sword, allegedly slashed a straphanger who three years ago left rice cookers in Manhattan subway stations, according to law enforcement sources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9fiG_0igfKEU400
A man with a samurai sword allegedly slashed a straphanger who three years ago left rice cookers in Manhattan subway stations, according to law enforcement sources. (NYPD)

Though sources described the man as wearing a ninja outfit, police later released a photo of a man in a black shirt and baseball hat. He also wore headphones around his neck. It was not immediately clear if the man had changed outfits at some point.

The suspect struck Larry Griffin II in the head with the sword sheath near the Park Place and Church Steet station on Thursday at around 9:30 a.m., sources said. Griffin suffered a laceration to the head. He was later treated and released from the hospital.

“You know the first thing I said was, man – New York, New York. It’s a little insane. I only get concerned for my wife. It’s getting a little crazy every day – and more creative. And not in a good way,” said subway rider Tim Butler.

The suspect and the victim were fighting on a northbound A train when the incident occurred, sources said.

Police describe both the suspect and the victim as EDPs – or “Emotionally Disturbed Persons.”

The suspect – presumably for wielding a samurai sword on a subway train.

Cops labeled Grifin, the victim, an EDP following his arrest in August 2019. Griffin set off a panic in the city when he was caught on video dropping off rice cookers in the Fulton Street subway station during a busy morning commute, officials said at the time. All the devices were ultimately deemed safe.

Griffin was found a few days later in the Bronx and charged with placing a bomb. He was banned from the subway system for life, so he could be facing charges in Thursday’s incident, sources said.

The president of subway rider advocacy group Passengers United says this latest incident underscores the need to address a mental health crisis plaguing the subway system.

“About two years of this crime wave going on. And this is the breaking point. People have just had enough. When I last spoke to you, I said we needed 400 social workers. I’ve been begging the elected officials. They keep telling me it’s ok for the homeless to sleep on the subway. Maybe for one day, but day two or three comes, and they become anti-social, and they get off their medications, that’s when it becomes an all-out crisis down here,” said Charleton D’Souza.

The suspect in the ninja outfit has not yet been apprehended.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

Galigher Vespoort
3d ago

Lol wait he was banned from NYC subway and was caught fighting a nutcase with a samurai sword on the subway he was banned from??

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Teen punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station, police say

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was punched and robbed while waiting for a train in a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, police said Sunday. The teen was attacked while standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 72nd Street and Broadway station on Oct. 6 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Child falls from Brooklyn window, critically injured: NYPD

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 3-year-old boy fell from a second floor window in Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, police said. He was rushed from West End Avenue near Hampton Avenue to a hospital in critical condition after he fell around 1:10 p.m., officials said. No additional information on his injuries was immediately available. Police […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’

NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD releases image of man sought in Manhattan subway slashing

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Friday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a man’s slashing aboard an Upper West Side subway train. The victim, 26, and his girlfriend, 34, were aboard a northbound No. 2 train around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant tried to sit on the woman, according […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Suspect arrested in sword attack outside subway station

NEW YORK -- A suspect accused of hitting a man in the head with a sheathed sword outside a Lower Manhattan subway station Thursday has been arrested.Police say 27-year-old Selwyn Bernardez, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday afternoon.According to police, Bernardez and a 29-year-old man got into an argument on a northbound A train Thursday morning.READ MORE: NYPD: Suspect hit man with sheathed sword outside Lower Manhattan subway station after argument on A trainBoth got off the train at Chambers Street and left the station, where police say the dispute turned physical. Bernardez then allegedly hit the other man on the top of the head with a sword in a wooden sheath before running off.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a deep cut to his head.Bernardez has been charged with assault and reckless endangerment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

25-year-old man shot in East Village, gunfire causes mass panic

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating after a 25-year-old man was shot late Friday night in the East Village. It happened on St. Mark's Place, in a bustling neighborhood lined with restaurants and apartments, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Saturday.The gunshots caused massive panic. A stampede of people ran down the sidewalk while others, dining al fresco, ducked under tables. "We were just hanging out in the apartment and we just heard a bang and then a bang, bang," one man said. "It was just three shots and just a wall of people running past us. So we kind of just hid and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Suspect in ninja sword assault on subway arrested: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man who was allegedly dressed as a ninja when he slashed a man with a sword on Thursday has been arrested, police said Friday. Selwyn Bernardez, 27, of Brooklyn, was charged with assault and reckless endangerment, according to NYPD. Sources said that the suspect and the victim were fighting on […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man randomly shoved onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for the man who randomly shoved a person onto the tracks at a subway station in Brooklyn Friday. A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at the station in Bushwick at Myrtle Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. It happened on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Man arrested caught with knives, weapons, pills on subway

NEW YORK -- A man is facing charges after bringing several knives and other weapons onto the subway Thursday night in Brooklyn.Officers say they noticed 44-year-old Jason Simms, of Queens, had a box cutter in his front pants pocket while on the G train.When they investigated, officers say they found he also had brass knuckles, a large knife, two smaller knives, another box cutter, pepper spray and some pills.He now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

51K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy