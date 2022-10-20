Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
More 911 callers are getting ride-shares after launch of MEDIC initiative
CHARLOTTE — More people are calling 911 and getting a ride-share instead of an ambulance in Mecklenburg County. Last October, MEDIC started a program that would give some callers the option to take a ride-share to the hospital. Over the past year, MEDIC says about 500 people opted for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Flu Season Off To Slow Start In North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite warnings that its going to be a bad flu season, North Carolina’s flu season is off to a slow start. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is currently listing North Carolina with “LOW” flu activity. That could change when the CDC updates its weekly report on Friday.
Firefighters take extra precaution as research finds possible link to cancer-causing materials in fire gear
The extra steps are taken, and they use every fire call because no alternatives have been found for their gear.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Um, no. NC schools don't have litter boxes for students who identify as cats.
An untrue rumor that litter boxes are being placed in schools for students who dress up in furry costumes and identify as cats has made its way to two North Carolina school districts — despite the claim being easily debunked. After hearing chatter about litter boxes inside schools, an...
natureworldnews.com
Duties of Fur Parents in Protecting Pets Against Wildlife According to Local Expert
Experts discuss the responsibilities of fur parents in keeping their pets safe from being savaged by wildlife. Certain wildlife species can harm household pets unexpectedly, especially in places such as North Carolina. According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Falyn Owens, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and snakes are some of the most prevalent predators in the Charlotte area during the fall.
‘I am disappointed’: Local mother claims teacher tied son who has autism to chair
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A local elementary school teacher is off the job and one mother claims it’s because the teacher tied her son to a chair. The district told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that they’re conducting an internal investigation, but the mother wants police to step in.
More people are expected to vote early this year. Here's why
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year, the number of folks turning out to vote early could break records. Nationwide, more than 3.5 million people have already cast their ballots. And that's ahead of early voting numbers compared to this time during the last midterm election cycle in 2018. For the...
3D mammogram screenings to be offered in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A 3D mammogram screening in Rock Hill has been canceled due to staffing issues. The Arts Council of York County was planning to partner with Invision Diagnostics during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to bring their mobile 3D mammography coach to Old Town Rock Hill on Friday, however, this event has been canceled.
qcnews.com
CMPD: Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of elderly CMS bus driver
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a 72-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver has been arrested. Regina Nicole Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee. According to CMPD, the attack happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct....
7,600 concealed carry permit applications waiting to be processed in Mecklenburg
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — If you are looking to get a concealed carry permit in Mecklenburg County you can expect a long wait time because there are thousands of applications still waiting to be processed. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are doing everything they can to get...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
WBTV
One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said it was a residential incident. More...
'Coming here for years': Rowan County farm draws big crowds with pumpkin patch and corn maze
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Fall is in the air and seasonal festivities are in full swing across the Carolinas, including Patterson Farm Market and Tours in Rowan County, where families enjoyed the pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides this weekend. It’s a tradition for Robert Carney to visit with...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
School bus driver says a parent threw bleach in their face, CMS reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A school bus driver, servicing Winterfield Elementary, claims a parent threw bleach in their face, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reports. According to school officials, nine students were on board at the time of the incident and have since been transported to another bus. Medic and Charlotte police are...
MEDIC: 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting at an arcade in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 reporter Jonathan Lowe was on the scene where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the shooting off South Tryon Street near Remount Road after 7 p.m. MEDIC said...
Union County residents fighting against a potential wastewater treatment
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County residents are fighting against a potential wastewater treatment plant in Indian Trail. The Union County board of commissioners said the current wastewater plant will age out very soon, and they wanted to have an open and transparent discussion with the community. For the...
Mooresville Fire gets a new therapy dog, Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Meet Sully! The newest member of Mooresville Fire and Rescue. The fire department posted the adorable photos on their Facebook page introducing the new pup to the community. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Sully the...
'A well-respected figure' | Christian McCaffery's lasting impact through his charitable community work
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was not on the football field scoring touchdowns, he was in the Charlotte community making a lasting impact. Early in his career, McCaffrey started a nonprofit Christian McCaffrey Foundation and began using his influence to help others. As...
