With less than 30 days until the 2022 elections, affordable housing has emerged as a key issue in Connecticut’s state and local races. Despite its liberal image — and with Democrats controlling the legislature for the last 25 years and the governor’s residence for 11 — Connecticut is one of the most segregated states in the country. For years, Connecticut’s affordable housing has been concentrated in poor cities and towns, an imbalance that has not budged.
I am writing to express my strong support to elect Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State of Connecticut. I have gotten to know Stephanie through her work in my community. Stephanie possesses impeccable qualifications, demonstrated financial prowess, and tireless dedication to our community. Our democracy is under attack as...
NORWALK, Conn. — State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-25) faced two opponents in a debate, one passionately attacking Hartford’s policies and the other arguing that the political system needs an overhaul. Republican challenger Daniel Miressi focused on high consumer costs and said, “There is no upward mobility...
I am a 17-year-old & current senior at New Canaan High school. I am writing today to support Lucy Dathan’s reelection to the Connecticut House of Representatives. I believe she has done an excellent job since 2019, and Norwalk and New Canaan would greatly benefit from her reelection. I’m invested explicitly in her work surrounding the children’s mental health crisis and her initiatives to improve education and early childhood throughout the district in 2022 alone.
I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. Lucy possesses a rare combination of impeccable moral values, demonstrated financial prowess, and unquestionable dedication to our community. As successful as she’s been as our representative in Hartford, Lucy’s greatest attribute is her selfless compassion for others. When Lucy is not doing legislative work, you will find her supporting our most vulnerable neighbors at a food and clothing drive or helping constituents resolve issues, both large and small. During the depth of the pandemic, Lucy worked tirelessly to expand testing sites and support our front line workers with their PPE needs.
Trailing by double digits in recent polls, Republican Bob Stefanowski repeatedly jabbed at Gov. Ned Lamont on Tuesday, trying in the first of two televised debates to stoke voter concerns over inflation, crime, police accountability, local zoning and how children are taught sex education in public schools. The Democratic governor...
GOP candidate for governor says accountability law, which limits searches and clarifies standards on force, is too restrictive. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski’s plan to make Connecticut safer from crime turns on revising use-of-force standards and other elements of the police accountability law adopted in 2020 in response to outrage over the police killing of George Floyd.
Statistically, Connecticut and the rest of New England are among safest places from crime. Connecticut resumed its decade-long drop in crime last year after an increase in 2020, according to a report released Monday by the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection. Violent crime fell the most, dropping...
It wasn’t that long ago, that during election season, candidates eagerly awaited being invited to a League of Women Voters of Connecticut debate. Our reputation as a century-old non-partisan political organization guaranteed that they would be treated fairly when it came to how the debate was organized and that each candidate would be treated in the same way, regardless of their party affiliation. This is the first time we have encountered so much opposition by the parties, and (some) candidates to participate in our debates or control how we run them.
NORWALK, Conn. — Real estate broker Jason Milligan, self-described Wall Street Redeveloper, said he now owns every property on River Street. Milligan said he bought 48 Wall St. and 16 River St. for a total $4.2 million Thursday. It’s a purchase he’s been hinting at for a while, promising to blow “Laoise King’s socks off.”
