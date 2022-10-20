It wasn’t that long ago, that during election season, candidates eagerly awaited being invited to a League of Women Voters of Connecticut debate. Our reputation as a century-old non-partisan political organization guaranteed that they would be treated fairly when it came to how the debate was organized and that each candidate would be treated in the same way, regardless of their party affiliation. This is the first time we have encountered so much opposition by the parties, and (some) candidates to participate in our debates or control how we run them.

27 DAYS AGO