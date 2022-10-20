Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO