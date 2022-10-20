ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites at Cal Bears

The Oregon Ducks are two touchdown favorites at Cal. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) opened as 13.5-point favorites against the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) for their game Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FS1) at California Memorial Stadium. The line, according to VegasInsider.com, has since moved to 14.5. Oregon is...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks lead Pac-12 in rushing, total offense, scoring for first time since 2018

Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 8

Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 8 of the 2022 season:. Cross Patton, RB Nevada: 1 carry for 3 yards in 23-7 loss to San Diego State. Braxton Burmeister, QB/WR San Diego State: 1 catch for 19 yards in 23-7...
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
Oregon’s biggest weakness is one of UCLA’s greatest strengths, will the Ducks make enough stops on third down?

Oregon’s biggest weakness, its inability to get off the field on third down, matches with one of UCLA’s greatest offensive strengths. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are 129th of 131 FBS teams, allowing opponents to convert on 50.6% of third downs. The No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) have converted 54.79% of their third downs, fourth in the country entering Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium.
Pac-12 football Week 8 score predictions, odds: Oregon Ducks or UCLA? Will Beavers win big?

The eyes of the college football world will be on Eugene this week as the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks play host to the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The top-10 matchup carries plenty of intrigue. Both teams are highly ranked and undefeated in Pac-12 play. Current Bruins coach Chip Kelly used to coach the Ducks, of course. UO receiver Chase Cota is facing his former team. And ESPN “College GameDay” will be broadcasting its popular pregame show from the UO campus on Saturday morning.
