Oregon Ducks open as 2 touchdown favorites at Cal Bears
The Oregon Ducks are two touchdown favorites at Cal. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) opened as 13.5-point favorites against the Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) for their game Saturday (12:30 p.m. PT, FS1) at California Memorial Stadium. The line, according to VegasInsider.com, has since moved to 14.5. Oregon is...
Statistically speaking: Oregon Ducks lead Pac-12 in rushing, total offense, scoring for first time since 2018
Oregon has taken the lead in the Pac-12 thanks to the conference’s leading offense. The No. 8 Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) lead the Pac-12 and rank in the top 10 nationally in scoring, total offense and rushing after gaining 545 yards, with 283 on the ground, in a 45-30 win over UCLA. It’s the first time UO has led the conference in those three categories since following its bye week in 2018.
What they’re saying nationally, in Los Angeles after Oregon Ducks beat UCLA
The No. 10 Oregon Ducks defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The win gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. It travels to Cal (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FS1) Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and...
Oregon State can’t crack top 25, Beavers are remarkably healthy, 10 wins are possible: 8 takeaways from a 42-9 win over Colorado
The Oregon State Beavers defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 42-9 Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Here are eight takeaways from the win, which made the Beavers bowl eligible with four games remaining:. 1. The big picture heading into November. Only in 2013 (Oct. 19) and 2012 (Oct. 20) have the Beavers...
Oregon Ducks move up to season-high in polls after beating UCLA
The Oregon Ducks have climbed to their highest spot in the polls this season. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) moved up to No. 8 with 1,114 points in the AP poll and No. 8 with 1,125 points in the AFCA coaches poll following a 45-30 win Saturday over No. 9 UCLA.
Bo Nix’s best performance in 12 career games against top 10 opponents leads No. 10 Oregon Ducks past No. 9 UCLA
On the kind of stage that had proven more often than not to be too big for him during three seasons at Auburn, Bo Nix had his best game yet at Oregon and led the No. 10 Ducks to their first top 10 home win since 2018. Nix completed 22...
How former Oregon Ducks fared in Week 8
Here’s a look at how former Oregon Ducks football players and signees performed during Week 8 of the 2022 season:. Cross Patton, RB Nevada: 1 carry for 3 yards in 23-7 loss to San Diego State. Braxton Burmeister, QB/WR San Diego State: 1 catch for 19 yards in 23-7...
Andrew Boyle recovers onside kick to help Oregon Ducks pull away from UCLA
Oregon practiced for the exact scenario to unleash an onside kick against UCLA. The Ducks ended their opening period of Wednesday’s practice inside the Moshofsky Center with kicker Andrew Boyle attempting a bouncing onside kick straight ahead that he recovered after it went the necessary 10 yards. When No....
Bo Nix, No. 10 Oregon Ducks have their way with No. 9 UCLA
Halfway through his inaugural season, Dan Lanning has a signature win and the Oregon Ducks have a clear identity behind an explosive, efficient and balanced offense that had its way with the Pac-12′s leader in total defense. Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and Troy Franklin led No. 10 Oregon in...
Bill Oram: Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning takes page from Chip Kelly’s book to overwhelm Bruins
Dan Lanning studied the sky to the west of Autzen Stadium. Clenched fists of black clouds threatened to release their fury. “If there was a chance to steal a possession,” he later said, “it would be before the weather really hit.”. So Lanning punched first. All week in...
Dorian Thompson-Robinson: If UCLA Bruins did their jobs Oregon Ducks ‘wouldn’t have been able to hang with us’
After falling to 0-3 in his career against the Oregon Ducks, UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is hoping for a fourth meeting in the Pac-12 Championship game — and he said he believes if the Bruins had done their jobs Saturday, the Ducks “wouldn’t have been able to hang” with them.
What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks
No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
What Dan Lanning said after Oregon Ducks defeat UCLA
No. 10 Oregon defeated No. 9 UCLA, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Dan Lanning recapped the Ducks’ sixth win of the season. Below is a transcript from Lanning’s postgame press conference. DAN LANNING. Opening Statement. “Wow. I had a pretty good feeling this was going to be an...
Bowl eligibility just the start for hungry Oregon State Beavers, who look to ‘big November’ after crushing Colorado
It’s probably a sign of progress when Oregon State wins a Pac-12 game by its largest margin in a decade, and there’s no postgame field storming by the students but instead a general sense of: well done, what’s next?. Oregon State’s 42-9 shellacking of Colorado on Saturday...
Oregon’s biggest weakness is one of UCLA’s greatest strengths, will the Ducks make enough stops on third down?
Oregon’s biggest weakness, its inability to get off the field on third down, matches with one of UCLA’s greatest offensive strengths. The No. 10 Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) are 129th of 131 FBS teams, allowing opponents to convert on 50.6% of third downs. The No. 9 Bruins (6-0, 3-0) have converted 54.79% of their third downs, fourth in the country entering Saturday’s game (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium.
Ken Goe: After Oregon State grinds down Colorado, let’s pause to appreciate what Jonathan Smith has built
There was nothing flashy about what Oregon State did to Colorado on a damp Saturday night at Reser Stadium. Rather it was devastatingly methodical. OSU ground down the Buffaloes 42-9, like a heavyweight boxer content to pound the body rather than look for the knockout. That seems to be the...
Pac-12 football Week 8 score predictions, odds: Oregon Ducks or UCLA? Will Beavers win big?
The eyes of the college football world will be on Eugene this week as the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks play host to the No. 9 UCLA Bruins. The top-10 matchup carries plenty of intrigue. Both teams are highly ranked and undefeated in Pac-12 play. Current Bruins coach Chip Kelly used to coach the Ducks, of course. UO receiver Chase Cota is facing his former team. And ESPN “College GameDay” will be broadcasting its popular pregame show from the UO campus on Saturday morning.
Oregon State Beavers are bowl eligible after routing Colorado: Game at a glance
Oregon State became bowl eligible Saturday as freshman Damien Martinez ran for a career-high 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Beavers to a 42-9 win over Colorado in Reser Stadium. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) won their third consecutive game, holding Colorado (1-6, 1-3) to 290 offensive yards...
Oregon Ducks vs. UCLA Bruins: Game preview, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch live stream online
No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 3-0 Pac-12) vs. No. 9 UCLA Bruins (6-0, 3-0) Coaches: Dan Lanning, first year (5-1); Chip Kelly, 5th year (69-32 overall; 23-25 at UCLA) On air: Radio on 1080 “The Fan” in Portland, KUGN-AM 590 in Eugene. How to watch live stream online:...
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 42-9 victory against Colorado Buffaloes
Damien Martinez ran for 178 yards three touchdowns to power the Oregon State Beavers to a 42-9 rout of the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) won their third game in a row and clinched bowl eligibility for the second season in a row. Colorado dropped to 1-6 (1-3 Pac-12).
