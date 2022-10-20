ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson County, NJ

East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)

Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Girls Tennis: Stephanie Yakoff captures third state singles title in three-set epic thriller

It was like watching two gladiatrices duke it out on the tennis court on Saturday morning during the NJSIAA state singles tournament final. Top-seeded Stephanie Yakoff from Fort Lee and second-seeded Erin Ha of Holy Angels battled until the end when one player was (barely) left standing. Both Yakoff and Ha were dealing with their share of injuries and ailments, and it was Yakoff who prevailed in a three-set match, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
FORT LEE, NJ
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap

David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
WALLINGTON, NJ
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown

West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap

Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot

North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange

Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Football: Hackensack takes down Passaic

Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.
HACKENSACK, NJ
