Girls volleyball: Union City takes Hudson County throne in statement victory for title
A new champion stands atop Hudson County. For the past six county tournaments, it was Hudson Catholic corraling the trophy. Top-seeded Union City had other plans on Saturday, however. In just their third championship appearance in program history, Union City defeated second-seeded Hudson Catholic 25-20, 25-12 at County Prep. Union...
Bergen County Field Hockey Final Preview: 2-Ramsey vs. 1-Northern Highlands
2-Ramsey (10-3) vs. 1-Northern Highlands (14-0) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls volleyball: Immaculate Heart overtakes Bergen County throne in epic three-set battle
Immaculate Heart doesn’t drop many sets. In fact, the 25-1 Blue Eagles had surrendered just one against in-state opponents all season. IHA entered unfamiliar ground on Sunday, losing the middle set to an unrelenting Bogota unit in the BCWCA Bergen County Tournament finale between the top two seeds. Looking...
Field Hockey: Defense powers No. 12 Northern Highlands to another Bergen County title
Northern Highlands takes pride in its defense and for good reason. It’s a stifling unit from goalie Abbie Sardo out and it rose up once again in its biggest game of the season to date. The defense shut the door once again and the offense took care of business...
East Brunswick girls soccer edges Monroe in PKs, wins GMC title (PHOTOS)
Look at the stats and they will tell you that there haven’t been many moments this fall when East Brunswick has needed keeper Claudia Volino to step up and make a save. The junior only has 42 stops in 19 games this season and that total pales in comparison to other goalies around the state who have hundreds of saves. That doesn’t mean that Volino isn’t among the best keepers in New Jersey though and the stats don’t tell the full story of the impact she’s had in 2022.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team projected to visit Clifton in sectional playoff quarterfinals in rematch of last year’s regional final
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team, under first-year head coach John Jacob, seeks to win state sectional and regional championships for the second year in a row. The Jaguars are projected to be the No. 5 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic...
No. 20 Livingston over North Bergen - Girls soccer recap
Dina Bojkovic’s goal and assist lifted Livingston, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 victory over North Bergen in North Bergen. Izzy Kililee added a goal for Livingston (13-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Amanda Hansel made one save in the shutout. North Bergen falls to...
Volleyball: Gorski, Chauhan propel Montville to first Morris County Tournament title
Being the champion of the Morris County girls volleyball tournament is not an easy club to gain membership to. Before Sunday night’s final, only five of the county’s 27 schools had ever taken home the crown in the tournament’s 24-year history. By the time all was said...
Girls Tennis: Stephanie Yakoff captures third state singles title in three-set epic thriller
It was like watching two gladiatrices duke it out on the tennis court on Saturday morning during the NJSIAA state singles tournament final. Top-seeded Stephanie Yakoff from Fort Lee and second-seeded Erin Ha of Holy Angels battled until the end when one player was (barely) left standing. Both Yakoff and Ha were dealing with their share of injuries and ailments, and it was Yakoff who prevailed in a three-set match, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Wallington defeats Wood-Ridge - Boys soccer recap
David Chudzik and Eric Moroz scored for Wallington in its 2-0 win against Wood-Ridge in Wood-Ridge. Scoreless at halftime, Wallington (10-6) took control with two goals in the second half. Oliver Rosas and Krystian Zurawski recorded an assist while Krzysztof Galus and Samuel Stanko combine for nine saves. Wood-Ridge fell...
Alvarado, defense power No. 2 Kearny to seventh Hudson County Tournament title
Kearny had only allowed two goals during its Hudson County Tournament run, but heading into the final the top-seeded Kardinals knew their defense had to be on point in order to win another county crown. On Friday night the back line delivered and the offense found the back of the...
Football: West Morris remains unbeaten, defeats Morristown
West Morris moved to 9-0 thanks to its 42-21 victory over Morristown in Morristown. With the top 16 teams from each group making the postseason, West Morris finds itself moving on as it stands atop the North 3 Group while Morristown (3-6) appears to have squeaked sitting in 16th place of the North 5 Group.
Turner leads Cliffside Park past Ferris for SFC Ivy White title - Football recap
Jeremiah Turner ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Cliffside Park to a 35-6 victory over Ferris at the Caven Point Athletic Complex in Jersey City. Turner, who opened the game with a 30-yard touchdown run, found Ihsaan Hasan for 25-yard TD pass that gave Cliffside Park (5-2) a 14-0 first quarter lead. Turner, a senior added TD runs in the second quarter of 10 and 13 yards. Josh Chang added 15-yard TD run as well.
Football: Ali Hillman throws three touchdowns as Newark Central defeats Highland Park
Ali Hillman propelled Newark Central past Highland Park 44-6 in Newark as he finished 5-for-8 for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Newark Central (2-6) took control early as it took a 28-0 lead into halftime before allowing just six points in the second half. Quran McMillan led Newark Central receiving...
Buoscio’s goal stands up as Westfield tops Elizabeth in Union County Tournament final
After defeating Elizabeth for the first time in four years to open the season way back on Sept. 8, Westfield defender Noah Fischer had a pretty good idea of what kind of team the Blue Devils would be just a mere six weeks into the future. “This is going to...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Football: North Arlington squeaks past Lyndhurst, solidifies playoff spot
North Arlington edged Lyndhurst, 28-21, on Friday night in North Arlington. With the win, North Arlington improved to 5-3 while Lyndhurst dropped to 3-5. Coming into the week, North Arlington was in 12th in North Jersey, Section 1 for the playoffs which begin next weekend. It had a UPR of 12.2 and appears to be locked into the postseason. The top 16 teams in each super section are broken down into two eight-team brackets.
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
Football: Hackensack takes down Passaic
Adrian King and Ayden Jones combine for five rushing touchdowns in Hackensack’s 47-7 wino over Passaic in Hackensack. Jones ran 12 time for 141 yards and two scores and King added three touchdowns on just four carries. He finished with 35 rushing yards. Quinton Butler also had a rushing touchdown while Dylan Thornton had five carries for 50 yards. As a team, Hackensack tallied nearly 300 yards on the ground.
