ISU announces March On! Award recipients

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State University has announced the March On! Award recipients for 2022. The honorees include Steve and Gloria Bailey, Dr. Robert and Susan Guell, Jack and Joyce Rentschler, and the company Endress + Hauser.

In recognition of the exceptional alumni who have assisted the university in its goals, the March On! Award has been presented annually since 2015. This year’s honorees will be recognized during the second annual President’s Dinner along with ISU’s Distinguished Alumni Award honorees and others who will be receiving awards.

“We are grateful to these March On! honorees, whose generosity to Indiana State University will impact generations of students,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “We are so proud to honor their dedication to ISU at the President’s Dinner.”

With the event less than a month away, ISU is looking forward to showing appreciation for their honorees. “The March On! Awards are so special because these honorees really make a lasting impact on our campus and alter the experiences of our students for the better. I am always excited to recognize such a selfless group who are instrumental in the continued success of Sycamores, especially this year as we garner support for the Be So BOLD fundraising campaign,” said Andrea Angel, Vice President of University Advancement and CEO of the ISU Foundation.

Along with the March On! Award, the John P. Newton Spirit of ISU Award, and the Student Philanthropy Award will be presented at the event. Established in 2010, John P. Newton Spirit of ISU Award is presented to alumni who have shown a strong commitment to the university, this year’s John P. Newton Spirit of ISU Award recipient is Laura Wittman.

“We are lucky to have Laura’s support at every sporting event and university outing she attends; at her core, she is a cheerleader for all things ISU,” Angel said. “Her passion and enthusiasm for Indiana State is unmatched. I cannot imagine a more fitting individual for the John P. Newton Spirit of ISU Award.”

Rather than an individual receiving the Student Philanthropy Award, it will be awarded to the Student Nurses Association this year. While the members maintained their personal academic and work responsibilities, they also organized several events around campus, helped students with job placement, volunteered with local organizations, and supported current nursing students through study sessions.

“This is the second year the Student Philanthropy Organization has had the honor to recognize a student organization that is making a true difference on campus,” Angel said. “The Student Nurses Association has dedicated their time to enhance their program’s experiences and provided resources to the surrounding community; they are doing great work to build a culture of philanthropy at Indiana State.”

The honorees will be awarded at the event on November 4th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.