‘Always been a lovely guest’: Celebrity chef Curtis Stone defends James Corden
TV chef Curtis Stone has said he was “shocked” to hear accusations that James Corden was “abusive” to staff in a New York City restaurant.The 46-year-old Australian chef, who owns three restaurants in the US, said that The Late Late Show host has “always been a lovely guest” when he dines at one of his establishments.Stone described the comedian as an “absolute gentleman” and “very kind and friendly to the staff”.It comes after Corden was temporarily banned from Balthazar by owner Keith McNally, who claimed he had been “the most abusive customer” towards the restaurant staff.Asked by TMZ if...
‘Thank god Princess is OK’: Peter Andre reveals house was struck by lightning while daughter was inside
Peter Andre has revealed his home was struck by lightning overnight, which caused bricks to fall from the roof.The 49-year-old said the incident occured on Sunday (23 October), during a thunderstorm, and that he was thankful his daughter, Princess Andre, 15, was OK.“Our house just got struck by lightning,” Andre wrote on Instagram. “The loudest thing I’ve ever heard. Alarms going off. This is mad.“Thank god Princess is OK. Although [I] don’t know what was louder, her scream or the roof.”Andre posted a video of the aftermath, which showed a crack along his chimney and brick debris on the...
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
