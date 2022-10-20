ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Meeting on Franklin Park’s future improvements on Oct. 25

Loudoun County and the Town of Round Hill invite members of the community to attend a public information meeting regarding future improvements to Franklin Park on Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center, 36441 Blueridge View Lane, Purcellville.
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling

We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues

Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
