blueridgeleader.com
Meeting on Franklin Park’s future improvements on Oct. 25
Loudoun County and the Town of Round Hill invite members of the community to attend a public information meeting regarding future improvements to Franklin Park on Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Franklin Park Performing and Visual Arts Center, 36441 Blueridge View Lane, Purcellville.
theburn.com
Local Provisions aiming for January opening in Sterling
We’ve got a quick update on a new local restaurant that represents a sort of beacon of light to several Loudoun County neighborhoods. We’re talking about Local Provisions, which is under construction currently at the Cascades Marketplace shopping center. The folks bringing Local Provisions to Loudoun posted a...
ffxnow.com
County takes key step to prepare for redevelopment of Fairfax’s Judicial Complex
Fairfax County is considering updating its comprehensive plan to incorporate new housing and other public facilities in the Judicial Complex, a nearly 48-acre portion land surrounded by the City of Fairfax that is slated for redevelopment. Home to the county’s circuit, general district and juvenile courts as well as the...
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
Yesli Vega plans to vote against controversial Prince William County data center project
MANASSAS, Va. — The final public hearing for the controversial PW Digital Gateway in Prince William County is set for next month. The debate over economic boost versus protecting the rural scenery in the region is up for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors to decide. Despite concerns...
Northern Virginia Voters Given Bad Notices
restonnow.com
Fairfax County seeks more authority from state to fix trash pickup issues
Fairfax County will ask the Virginia General Assembly for more authority to fix its trash troubles, as complaints about American Disposal Services continue. At Tuesday’s (Oct. 18) legislative committee meeting, the Board of Supervisors once again dove into the persisting problems with trash pickups by the private, contracted collectors that serve about 90% of residents and almost all businesses in the county.
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking qualified locals to receive $500 a month for two years
If you live alone and make less than $49,850 per year, you might be eligible to pick up a check for $500 every month. The City of Alexandria has put some of its Covid funding to use with a guaranteed basic income pilot a bit of a backronym: Alexandria’s Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE).
WUSA
Fairfax County School Board member apologizes for saying ableist slur during meeting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County School Board member has apologized after being caught on mic saying the "R" word during a board meeting Thursday night. At-large member Karen Keys-Gamarra released the following statement in response:. "Last night during our Oct. 20, 2022, Fairfax County School Board meeting,...
Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV
(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
U.S. Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base in northern Virginia
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation’s capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia. The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that...
Washington Examiner
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Wexton vs Cao: What Thursday's debate means for Loudoun County
LEESBURG, Va. — At a time when some campaigns can’t agree to one debate, Democratic incumbent Jennifer Wexton and her Republican challenger, Hung Cao, came here to Leesburg’s National Conference Center for their third debate. "Business owners, you are the backbone of America. You built this country,...
FBI: Person in custody after 'barricade situation' at northern Virginia base
The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.
Person in custody after Va. barricade situation, FBI confirms
FORT BELVOIR, Va. (DC News Now) — One person was taken into custody after a “barricade situation” in Fort Belvoir, a U.S. Army base in Fairfax County, the FBI confirmed on Sunday. Police first responded around 8 a.m, according to the statement from the FBI. The situation was resolved and the person, whose identity was […]
WJLA
Va. Dept. of Elections sends wrong voting location to thousands in Fairfax, Prince William
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Virginia Department of Elections said Thursday that it sent the wrong voting location information to thousands of residents in Fairfax County and Prince William County. Voter notices sent to voters in the towns of Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket, Herndon, Occoquan, Quantico and Vienna contained...
This Abandoned Virginia Village was Once a Popular Tourist Destination
Virginia is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
rockvillenights.com
Assault in Montgomery County Council building parking garage in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in the parking garage at the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022. The assault was reported at 10:40 AM Tuesday.
