2 women charged for stealing $1,200 worth of cologne at Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack, high-speed police chase

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two women were charged with burglary and aggravated fleeing for stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack store in Oak Brook Terrace.

Aaliyah Guy, 24, was seen running out of Nordstrom Rack with a backpack entering the passenger side of a Kia. Later, Kaphree Jordan, 26, left the store and entered the driver’s side of the car and attempted to flee police southbound on route 83, according to police.

According to the State’s attorney press release, police engaged in a high-speed car chase until the car eventually stopped on I-294 when police deployed spike strips.

Both women were taken into custody and a duffel bag containing 21 bottles of cologne and perfume valued at $1,272 was found in the car.

Both women were charged with one count of burglary, a class 2 felony and one count of retail theft, a class 3 felony. Jordan had also been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, a class 4 felony.

According to police, Jordan’s bond is set at $50,000, and Guy’s bond is set at $40,000

The women are due in court November 9.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.