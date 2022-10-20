Read full article on original website
Memorial for Uvalde student unveiled near Concho River
Uziyah Sergio Garcia's family lost him during the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on March 24th of this year. On the morning of October 22, 2022, family and community members gathered to unveil a plaque and bench dedicated in his honor.
Are ghosts walking the streets of San Angelo?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo resident who thinks her security camera footage might depict paranormal activity shared the video with Concho Valley Homepage. Our staff took it to an expert to investigate whether ghosts are indeed walking the streets of San Angelo. The footage in question, pulled from a security camera in the […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Angelo, TX
Call it the Concho City, the Pearl of the Concho, or the Oasis of West Texas—San Angelo is all this and more. This city, overlooking the Concho River, has a culture that proudly reflects its West Texas ranching heritage. Alongside the spectacular culinary scene in San Angelo are live...
New Journey San Angelo to celebrate Halloween with 'Trail of Treats' event
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October is full of Halloween-themed events and in recent years, trunk or treat events have risen in popularity. From 5-7 p.m. Oct. 22, New Journey San Angelo will be hosting a free 'Trail of Treats' event at its building at 4331 Hatchery Road. "We've got...
West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 21-23
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9 a.m. - Genealogy Lock-in, Pecan Valley Genealogical Society, 213 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD. 10 a.m....
San Angelo’s “Lady In Blue” Is A “Holy” Ghost Story
Normally, ghost stories are scary. People legitimately fear them. Ghost stories make for great Halloween lore. The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before white settlers...
RIP From Yellowstone Just Bought A Business In This Small West Texas Town!
If you are a fan of Yellowstone, you will be happy to hear this news! Let me be a little more specific, if you are a RIP WHEELER fan, you will love this news. No, he and Beth are not divorcing. No, he's not leaving the super-popular television series. BUT he may start making frequent trips to San Angelo, Texas real soon!
San Angelo VA Clinic to be renamed
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo VA clinic’s renaming is now official! Earlier this year we reported on how the clinic was being named in honor of long-time Goodfellow 17th training wing commander Colonel Charlie Powell and his wife Joanne. Joanne Powell also worked for years in the local offices of the 11th congressional […]
Rising fire concerns in the Big Country and surrounding areas
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The US National Weather Service of Abilene and San Angelo have stated that the fire weather concern has increased Friday, October 21. Due to the warm and windy weather, the Big Country is now under a near-critical fire concern. On a Facebook post, the US National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo […]
What Tom Green County voters need to know about early voting
Early voting starts at 8 a.m. on Monday. Here is what you need to know if you are voting in Tom Green County:
Black bear sighting in Sterling City
STERLING CITY, Texas — Most people know that you can find bears in the Guadalupe Mountains and Big Bend National Park. But what you may not know is that black bears are native to all of Texas and once roamed through the entire state. The game cam footage seen...
COSA hires Goodfellow asst. chief as City's newest fire marshal
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Thursday it has hired Goodfellow Air Force Base’s Billy Clemons as its newest fire marshal. Clemons had been Goodfellow’s assistant chief of fire prevention since 2009. At GAFB, Clemons was responsible for fire code enforcement, fire investigations,...
Rip Wheeler of 'Yellowstone' Buys a San Angelo Company
SAN ANGELO, TX — The man who plays the character “Rip” Wheeler from Yellowstone is part of a group of investors who purchased a San Angelo coffee company. Cole Hauser plays the head man of the bunk house named Rip who is also Beth Dutton’s beau in the hit streaming series Yellowstone. The investment group purchased San Angelo’s Longhorn Coffee Co. Longhorn Coffee Co. is a small batch coffee roasting company founded in the early 2010s by Scott and Laurie Decker. The couple was roasting small batches of coffee and eventually introduced their coffee blends at grocery stores such as Market…
Talk of the Town: Tom Green County
For some Tom Green is simply a county in Texas however its origin has deep roots in Texas history and it begins with a man called Thomas Green.
Tom Green County jail logs: October 21, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 16 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
Cooper's Bar-B-Q in Christoval to host 'G.O.A.T. Ropin' event
CHRISTOVAL, Texas — Texas is known for its western traditions and goat roping is just one aspect that makes the state stand out. Beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 16, Christoval FFA will be hosting their second annual "G.O.A.T. Ropin' event" at Cooper's Bar-B-Q for just $20 per team. "It's...
Judge Penny Roberts retires
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Long-time judge Penny Roberts is retiring this month. She was the first and only judge to preside over the Tom Green County Court at Law starting in 1995. Today in her courtroom downtown lots of fellow judges, elected officials, Attornies and county employees attended a retirement reception for Roberts. Through the […]
Traffic Delays on Another Major San Angelo Roadway Begin Next Week
SAN ANGELO – A major roadway in southwest San Angelo will be down to two lanes next week in order for road crews to make much needed improvements. According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Office, on Oct. 25 an 26, the 2700 to 2800 block of Southwest Blvd. will be closed for the Construction work at the low water crossing. This area is between the oil change business and the tanning salon on Southwest Blvd. Drivers should expect for the road to be open but down to one lane each lane. Work zone speed limit will be implemented. If possible avoid the area.
Children's Advocacy Center to host inaugural Family Fall Festival
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Children’s Advocacy Center of Greater West Texas Inc’s (CAC) is hosting its inaugural Family Fall Festival presented by Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. The event will be at CAC’s Stephens Campus for Children & Families, 3418 Town and Country Drive on the corner of South Bryant Boulevard and South Jackson Street.
