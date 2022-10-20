Read full article on original website
Related
Bitcoin Winning Middle Market Appeal for Cross Border Payments
There are a lot of potential points of friction or failure in cross-border payments between businesses, ranging from slow finality and high costs to counterparty risk. Those are all problems that using bitcoin, stablecoins and other digital assets can help you bypass, said Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments technology firm BitPay.
Businesses Push Banks, FIs for Innovation in B2B Payments
You could call it a case of better late than never. This is as financial institutions (FIs) around the globe work to bring the speed and convenience that is the expected norm for consumer transactions into the business-to-business (B2B) payments world. In fact, this month alone, The Clearing House (TCH),...
DeFi Regulation Needs More Than MiCA, EC Hears
The European Union’s (EU) Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation isn’t broad enough to cover decentralized finance, a finance professor said during a presentation to the European Commission (EC) on Friday (Oct. 21). Tarik Roukny said that decentralized finance (DeFi) represents “severe threats to consumers, producers and the...
FDIC Head: Regulators Must Understand Crypto Risks Before Offering Guidance
United States financial regulators will likely have stronger guidance for banks regarding cryptocurrencies once those agencies have a better handle on the risks. That’s according to Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), who spoke Thursday (Oct. 20) during an event at the Brookings Institution.
Fidelity Ups Digital Asset Hiring as Crypto Firms Struggle
Fidelity Investments will hire 100 more workers for its digital assets operations as it expands on its efforts to lure talent away from struggling crypto firms. A company representative told Bloomberg News that the new round of hiring will bring the headcount of Fidelity's digital asset business to about 500 by the end of the first quarter of 2023. The division had previously doubled its staff since May, the Sunday (Oct. 23) report from Bloomberg said.
Learn How UNIFY Turned Consumer Data Into a Crypto Product
--- In a world awash in consumer data, credit unions (CUs) have a unique opportunity. While selling this data to third parties is an often permissible and largely profitable endeavor, CUs have the option of using it another way: harnessing it to design, develop and release new product offerings tailored to members’ needs. Some CUs are already doing this.
Item-Level Data Network Banyan Gets $43M to Power Next FinTech Wave
There’s strategic gold locked in receipt level data, aka SKU level data, and the appetite for accessing those insights is attracting not just users but investors who see the possibilities. In a clear vote of confidence for both concept and company, FinTech Banyan announced on Thursday (Oct. 20) that...
Banks Take on Neobanks’ First Mover Advantage on Fees and Technology
In business, sometimes, the strategy is to be first — jumping into markets with new products and services, striving to capture consumers’ mind share, wallet share, and loyalty. And sometimes, the strategy can be to follow, but to be better and bigger, too. In financial services, we’re seeing...
TechReg Weekly: EU, UAE Regulators Eye Data Protection Reform to Boost Innovation
Among the many ways digital technologies have shaped the way the world does business, the enhanced ability to collect and monetize customer data has been one of the most significant. While data protection laws such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) are widely regarded as an important defense...
Leveraging Connected Experiences to Build Consumer Trust
Providing data-driven connected experiences can offer value to consumers, leading to a better consumer-financial institution experience, PSCU SVP, Chief Product and Digital Officer Denise Stevens writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. Consumers have experienced many different global and...
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?
Are Tech-Driven Consumers the On-Ramp to Wider Crypto Usage?. Tech-driven consumers are usually the first to buy the latest connected device and the most willing to try cryptocurrency. Although they are just 15% of the overall consumer market, the decisions they make about technology are often a preview of what will define mainstream consumer behavior in the next few years.
CFOs Lean Toward Short-Term Investments Amid Stock Market Volatility
Whether it’s inflation volatility, market volatility or interest rate volatility, the uncertain macroeconomic landscape has had a huge impact on cross-border treasury management, forcing chief financial officers (CFOs) and treasurers to adopt strategies that will help hedge their businesses against the present mix of volatile markets. According to Anand...
Amendments Seek to Ensure UK Finance Bill Unambiguous on Crypto Assets
The Financial Services and Markets Bill is the centerpiece of the U.K. government’s post-Brexit regulatory architecture for financial services. OK, the U.K. doesn’t really have a working government at the moment, but political crises aside, the bill is still an important piece of legislation and whoever next enters Downing Street will likely have to take ownership of it one way or another.
Technology Helps Buyers and Suppliers Meet Economic Challenges
Payment solutions that offer flexibility, automation and reconciliation controls are key to ensuring growth for companies, Rick Kenneally, Chief Technology Officer at Boost B2B Payment Solutions, asserts in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. If there is one thing we...
As Consumers Seek Access to Funds, Look to the D-Suite to Differentiate
As demand for credit grows amid economic challenges, digital capacities provide the differentiation issuers need to stand out, i2c Chief Product Officer Ava Kelly writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. With inflation steadily driving prices up it’s safe...
FDIC Chair: Stablecoins Could Bring Bank Consolidation, Disintermediation
Stablecoins have the potential to “fundamentally alter the landscape of banking,” the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said in a speech on Thursday (Oct. 20). Speaking about The Prudential Regulation of Crypto Assets at the Brookings Institution, Acting FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said that “economies of...
Plaid Takes First Plunge Into Web3 With Wallet Connector
Open banking platform Plaid is launching its first cryptocurrency product that will be a springboard to a suite of Web3-focused offerings. Wallet Onboard by Plaid enables crypto developers to plug into over 300 different self-custody crypto wallets through a single integration, including MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet and Ledger, according to a blog post on Thursday (Oct. 20).
Computop Enables A2A Payments for UK and EU eCommerce Merchants
Payments platform Token has teamed with payment service provider Computop Paygate to meet what the companies say is a growing demand in Europe for open banking payments. "Using Token’s Open Banking connectivity and platform, Computop enables account-to-account (A2A) payments for eCommerce merchants, white-label partners, and resellers using its Paygate platform," the companies said in an Oct. 20 news release.
Paystand Allows Users of Network, Card to Get Revenue Next Business Day
Blockchain-enabled B2B payments firm Paystand has announced that businesses using the Paystand Network and the DeFi Corporate Card can now access their revenue the next business day, with no fees. Paystand will provide the DeFi Corporate Card Account to all Paystand accounts receivable (AR) customers, it said Friday (Oct. 21)...
Exits, Partnerships Signal Ongoing Shakeup In Competitive EU Q-Commerce Market
The global delivery food market has been going through a shakeup this year, one that has been defined by high-profile exits, partnerships and consolidation moves as industry players seek to gain an edge in the fast-growing, competitive European quick commerce market. Two months after announcing a plan to exit the...
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0