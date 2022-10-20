Read full article on original website
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 victims in Chicago bus stop crashhellasChicago, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Can we expect subzero temps in Chicago before January?
I hate cold weather and try to head south every winter. Can I expect subzero temperatures before January?. Absolutely. The long-term average date for the season’s first subzero reading is January 1, so in about half the winters the first subzero day is in December, though the city has recorded a handful in November, the most recent (and the earliest on record) in 1950 when the mercury fell to minus 1 on November 23. Since 2000, the city has logged its first subzero days in December in six winters, most recently a low of minus 3 on December 26, 2017. The city’s worst-ever subzero spell occurred in December 1983. Dubbed “Chicago’s Frozen Christmas” the mercury remained below zero for 100 consecutive hours from 7 am Dec. 22 and did not rise above again until 11am Dec. 26. The lowest reading during the icy spell was minus 25 on Christmas Eve. Last winter, the city’s first subzero reading occurred on Jan. 7, 2022, when the mercury fell to minus 1.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
Chicago’s snowy winters
I just moved to Chicago from Atlanta, and everyone has been warning me about the snowy winters. What can I expect?. The city’s normal seasonal snowfall based on the latest 30-year period from 1991-2020 stands at 38.4 inches. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the archives and using the city’s snowfall data dating back to the winter of 1884-85 the seasonal totals have ranged from a low of 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 to a maximum of 89.7 inches in the benchmark snow winter of 1978-79. The city’s last very snowy winter was in 2013-14 when 82.0 inches fell. The most recent “low-snow” winter was in 2011-12 when only 19.8 inches fell. In a typical winter season, the city gets at least one or two heavy snowstorms with snowfall totals in excess of six inches.
Friday high temps
Extraordinary, near record late season warmth in the Plains to seep eastward and bring rare late October 80-degree temperature to Chicago.
October sunshine
October sunshine total to get a boost over weekend with temps following suit. Through the first 3 weeks of October 2022, the month has run colder than normal by nearly 4 degrees with rainfall also lacking, running about 1.5” below normal. Aided by nearly 100% possible sunshine, Friday, with an official high of 76 and low of 43, was the first time in 9 days that temps posted a surplus. Sunshine will be in abundance again Saturday and most of Sunday. With dry, low dew point air in place temps on Saturday are expected to soar to around 80 degrees. Temps peaked in the low 80s across eastern Iowa and west central Illinois on Friday. Gusty SW winds will transport that air into Chicago Saturday, and perhaps again on Sunday, though an increase in clouds may lower readings a few degrees Sunday. This late in the season 80-degree temps are rare. It has been 23 years since the city last recorded an official 80-degree high on or after October 22nd. The latest recorded 80 occurred November 1, 1950, when a high of 81 was observed.
Big warmup continues Friday and peaks over the weekend
A warmer than expected Thursday will be followed by temperatures in the 70s to near 80 over the next four days. While Friday’s high is expected to reach the mid 70s, most in the Chicago area will experience upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Some locations, especially south and southwest of Chicago may have an afternoon high temperature that reaches 80, well above the normal high of 61 for this weekend. The higher temperatures will be fueled by strong southwest winds. Temperatures drop to the 60s on Tuesday with 50s anticipated mid-week and beyond. Dry conditions are expected until late Sunday when a chance for scattered showers arrives. Periodic, scattered rain showers may persist from Sunday night into early Wednesday, however rainfall accumulation is expected to be fairly minimal. There is a chance for a scattered thunderstorm Monday afternoon.
La Niña winter forecast: Chicago should brace for more snow than normal, NOAA says
Break out your shovel and stock up on salt! It sounds like this winter could be a snowy one in Chicago.
For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US
It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
Friday Forecast: Warm conditions with temps in low 70s, sunny conditions
CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Friday with warm conditions. Winds: SSW 15-20 G30. High: 73. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear tonight. Winds: SSW 10-15 G25. Low: 53. Saturday Forecast: Mainly sunny with warm conditions. Winds: S 10-15 G25. High: 77.
Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?
CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
Chicago Could See a Snowier Winter Than Normal. See NOAA's New Predictions
Just like that, winter in Chicago is almost here. And the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it's likely going to be a wet one. According to NOAA's U.S Winter Outlook released Thursday, "wetter-than-average" conditions are predicted for the Great Lakes region, courtesy of La Niña -- a weather pattern that occurs in the Pacific Ocean guided by winds at the ocean's surface.
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
Narcity
These 'Cheap Eats' Restaurants Have The Best Food In Chicago, According To Tripadvisor Ratings
When it comes to food — particularly easy, cheap eats — Chicagoans have very specific opinions as we can see on restaurant rating websites like Tripadvisor. Whether they're fast food, fast-casual, or super cheap, all places are being judged for their food, service, value and atmosphere. Since eaters...
Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?
This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
Man fatally stabbed in West Side home
CHICAGO — A man was fatally stabbed by a known individual inside a home in the city’s Austin neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to reports, a 30-year-old man was in a physical altercation with a known individual inside of a home at the 5100 block of West Augusta Boulevard around 3:26 a.m. when he was […]
Food truck operator shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 39-year-old food truck driver was injured in a shooting on the city’s Lower West Side. Police said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of South Blue Island around 1:50 a.m. Friday. The man was inside of a food truck when someone opened fire. He was transported in fair condition to an […]
Chicago's 'First Snow Of The Season' Nearly Breaks Record
Here's how close the date was to the record.
Man fatally shot inside home on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A man was fatally shot in the abdomen inside a home south of Ashburn in the Scottsdale neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to police, a 37-year-old man was shot at the 4600 block of 87th Street around 2:05 a.m. by another man who fled on foot. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical […]
